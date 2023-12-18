19 unseen pictures inside Fleetwood Radar Training Centre before it's sold at auction
Fleetwood's quirkiest building is to go under the hammer but before it does we gained access to see what it's like inside.
The Radar Training Centre on Fleetwood beach has been in place since 1962 and few have seen the interior.
It was a classroom for nautical college students learning radar skills and so, unless you were one of them, or managed a peek on Heritage Weekend, most people haven't seen beyond the wooden steps leading up to it.
It's fairly sizable with two main classrooms and a couple of side rooms but what sets this listed building from the rest, is the views! It's going under the hammer at the end of January. Take a tour inside...