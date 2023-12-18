Fleetwood's quirkiest building is to go under the hammer but before it does we gained access to see what it's like inside.

The Radar Training Centre on Fleetwood beach has been in place since 1962 and few have seen the interior.

It was a classroom for nautical college students learning radar skills and so, unless you were one of them, or managed a peek on Heritage Weekend, most people haven't seen beyond the wooden steps leading up to it.

It's fairly sizable with two main classrooms and a couple of side rooms but what sets this listed building from the rest, is the views! It's going under the hammer at the end of January. Take a tour inside...

1 . Inside the radar centre These two windows face the channel out to Wyre Light and Lune Deeps Photo Sales

2 . Inside the radar training centre A peek into the past with maps and radar information pinned to a notice board inside the centre Photo Sales

3 . Inside the radar training centre One of the classrooms Photo Sales

4 . Inside the radar training centre It was a grey day when these photos were taken but the views of the sea are unrivalled Photo Sales

5 . Inside the radar training centre The place is in need of renovation but what a fabulous location Photo Sales

6 . Inside the radar training centre A whiteboard still on the wall in one of the classrooms Photo Sales