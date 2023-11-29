Fleetwood’s former radar training station will go under the hammer with a guide price of 50k.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The iconic building on the seafront was a radar training base for coastal masters and crews for decades and has been described by art historian and architect Sir Nick Pevsner as a ‘cute little piece.’

Built in 1961, it’s a Grade II listed building which stands next to Fleetwood’s Lower Lighthouse and has already sparked considerable local interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire County Councillor Alan Vincent, deputy leader of the council said: "This little building forms an historic and attractive feature, and taken with the historic 1840 lighthouse, forms a vital testimony to Fleetwood's distinguished naval past as well as showing the history of naval communications in our midst in Lancashire.

Fleetwood's iconic former radar training base

"We hope that by placing this iconic building up for auction, an essential part of our region's wonderful marine history can be preserved for the future, along with Lancashire's distinguished legacy of naval communications in times gone by."

With its oval shape and flat roof perched above the level of high tide, Historic England has described the single storey building as having an ‘elegant, modern design.

It hightlighted that next to the lighthouse, the two buildings show ‘the history of communications side by side.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similar accolades include a 1965 Civic Trust Commendation, which singled it out as a 'modest yet dramatic little building'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was built by Lancashire County Council’s architects and transferred to Blackpool and the Fylde College in 1996. However it’s shortly to be assigned back to Lancashire County Council as the original leaseholder.

Some renovation is needed to restore the building to its former glory, and any future owner will be required to undertake such work and also apply to Wyre Borough Council to vary the covenant which stipulates its use as a Radar Instruction Centre.

The building's iconic status and distinguished naval history has sparked interest

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has a reinforced, concrete roof, framed timber windows, a timber floor and door and can be accessed by steps from the promenade.