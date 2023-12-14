Beautiful Blackpool hall-to-hall semi detached for sale in Squires Gate Lane with a log burner
At £269,500 this is a breautiful semi-detached house which is ready to move into.
The property is ideally located for shops, amenities and transport links and offers three generous bedrooms, a modern bathroom, two garages and driveway parking for five vehicles. It's on the market with The Square Room
In case you missed them: Period Blackpool house in Albion Avenue for sale bursting with character and charm
Traditional Blackpool semi-detached house on Whitegate Drive for sale with high ceilings and character
1 / 3