Beautiful Blackpool hall-to-hall semi detached for sale in Squires Gate Lane with a log burner

At £269,500 this is a breautiful semi-detached house which is ready to move into.

Published 14th Dec 2023, 14:20 GMT

The property is ideally located for shops, amenities and transport links and offers three generous bedrooms, a modern bathroom, two garages and driveway parking for five vehicles. It's on the market with The Square Room

1. Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

2. Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

3. Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

4. Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

5. Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

6. Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

