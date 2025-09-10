Stand-out traditional period home for sale in Blackpool's Warbreck Hill Road oozes style and character

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 10th Sep 2025, 15:27 BST

This incredible home hides away from the road behind mature hedging and oozes style and character from the moment you walk in.

It’s a traditional, period home with a grand panelled reception hall.

The house has four bedrooms, three reception rooms and a 24ft breakfast kitchen. It has gardens to all four sides and a large garage with impressive additional parking.

Viewing is a must and there’s no ongoing chain.

It’s on the market for £480,000 with McDonald, Fylde Coast

ICYMI I would buy this just for the garden - 4 bed detached house for sale in the heart of Blackpool has everything

Full of potential 3 bed house for sale in Bispham needs work but the extended kitchen is transformed

Warbreck Hill Road

1. McDonald, Fylde Coast

Warbreck Hill Road | McDonald, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Warbreck Hill Road

2. McDonald, Fylde Coast

Warbreck Hill Road | McDonald, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

3. McDonald, Fylde Coast

Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool | McDonald, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

4. McDonald, Fylde Coast

Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool | McDonald, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

5. McDonald, Fylde Coast

Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool | McDonald, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool

6. McDonald, Fylde Coast

Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool | McDonald, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolGardens
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice