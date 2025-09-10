It’s a traditional, period home with a grand panelled reception hall.
The house has four bedrooms, three reception rooms and a 24ft breakfast kitchen. It has gardens to all four sides and a large garage with impressive additional parking.
Viewing is a must and there’s no ongoing chain.
It’s on the market for £480,000 with McDonald, Fylde Coast
