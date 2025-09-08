Full of potential 3 bed house for sale in Bispham needs work but the extended kitchen is transformed

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 8th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This great family home is half way to being a dream property.

An amazing kitchen diner and living space has been created through an extension but the rest of the house still needs an upgrade.

But for £125,000 it’s a snip and the main room of the house has already been renovated.

The semi-detached property on Banbury Avenue has three bedrooms and great potential, It has a south facing rear garden and there’s no chain involved in the sale

It’s on the market with The Square Room.

Banbury Avenue, Bispham

1. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Banbury Avenue, Bispham | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Banbury Avenue, Bispham

2. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Banbury Avenue, Bispham | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Banbury Avenue, Bispham

3. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Banbury Avenue, Bispham | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Banbury Avenue, Bispham

4. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Banbury Avenue, Bispham | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Banbury Avenue, Bispham

5. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Banbury Avenue, Bispham | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Banbury Avenue, Bispham

6. The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Banbury Avenue, Bispham | The Square Room, Fylde Coast

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Property
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice