An amazing kitchen diner and living space has been created through an extension but the rest of the house still needs an upgrade.
But for £125,000 it’s a snip and the main room of the house has already been renovated.
The semi-detached property on Banbury Avenue has three bedrooms and great potential, It has a south facing rear garden and there’s no chain involved in the sale
