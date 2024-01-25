Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Banishing away any January blues, the Rock the Gardens Festival will be taking over the Winter Gardens Blackpool this weekend.

With two days of the finest Rock and Metal tribute bands that Europe has to offer, the mammoth indoor festival will be kicking off the year in a true show of rock.

Here's all you need to know.

Which acts are playing at Rock The Gardens 2024?

Featuring tributes to Nine Inch Nails, Pantera, KoRn, Rob Zombie, Rammstein, Kiss, Tool, Machine Head, Alice In Chains, Pearl Jam, Tenacious D & Evanescence.

Local legends Parrilla will also return, with Dj Leggy as the host.

There will also be a stall for The Sophie Lancaster Foundation.

You can view these incredible photos, taken by Dave Nelson, at last year's Rock The Gardens event.

When is Rock The Gardens festival 2024?

The event takes place on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th January 2024 at Blackpool Winter Gardens.

Bands kick off at 6:15PM on Friday, until midnight. The first band on Saturday is scheduled to start at 2:15PM - for a full day of rock!

Are children allowed at Rock The Gardens 2024?

Yes, children over eight years old are welcome at the event, but under 16s must be accompanied by somebody over 18.

How can I purchase tickets to Rock The Gardens 2024?