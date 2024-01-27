Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The magnificent Empress Ballroom was amped up to 11, as the audience was blown away by powerful performances from some of the UK's top tribute acts.

I joined in with the many here who were fondly reliving their youth - chanting out moshpit anthems that I haven't heard in a while but somehow still remember word for word.

Each of these bands tonight brought their A-game - not just in terms of tight musicianship, but putting on an exciting show and embodying the styles and physical performance traits of the rock stars they mimic.

Starting off the night, Parrilla's set of thrash metal covers warmed up the crowd. It's great to see old Megadeth, Anthrax and Metallica songs being given a fresh take by youngsters who are keeping these classics alive while also starting to introduce their own material.

Summer Rose Gracie, 15 year old vocalist from Parrilla

'Tornado Of Souls' and 'Creeping Death' are my favourites tonight - excellent guitar harmonies, and the singer, Summer, puts her own stamp on the vocals. Most of the band members are still of school age, and show great promise.

With a backdrop of swirling psychadelics, ToolShed boldly take on some of the most complex and heavy tunes in the progressive rock genre. Old favourites like 'Schism' and 'Aenemia' definitely hit the mark with the technicality and passion of the Tool originals - enough to make me trance out and get lost in the music.

ToolShed perform at Rock The Gardens

But things start to really liven up when Korn Again bounce onto the stage with a rabble-rousing tribute to the pioneering nu-metal band. It's the showmanship - especially of the singer and bassist - that really makes these a stand-out act for me. Stephen Emerson throws all the signature 'Jon Davis' shapes, and the crowd interaction is spot-on with some brilliant sing-along moments to 'ADIDAS' and 'Y'all Want a Single?'

Robbed Zombie bring a touch of glam-horror theatrics, playing a good mix of old White Zombie numbers to more recent stuff like 'Rock M**F**'. From the skeleton bones to the corpsepaint make-up, they really put on a spectacular show and end with an absolute banger, 'Dragula' that has everyone dancing and shouting along at top volume.

In contrast, NIN UK stage set up is dark, moody and minimalist...and had me completely enraptured from start to finish. The vocalist (who is a very good likeness of Trent Reznor) appears as a writhing, tormented silhouette as he rolls about the stage bathed in ambient blue and purple lights. They play several of my favourites from The Downward Spiral, including 'Reptile' and the heart-wrenching 'Hurt' which has the crowd so silent you could hear a needle drop. But 'Head Like A Hole' and 'March Of The Pigs' pick up the energy with a good industrial synth-heavy march that had me still singing along when I got home.

All in all an excellent and very well attended night. Day two and a full video report to follow.

Which acts are playing at Rock The Gardens 2024?

Featuring tributes to Nine Inch Nails, Pantera, KoRn, Rob Zombie, Rammstein, Kiss, Tool, Machine Head, Alice In Chains, Pearl Jam, Tenacious D & Evanescence.

Local legends Parrilla will also return, with Dj Leggy as the host.

There will also be a stall for The Sophie Lancaster Foundation.

When is Rock The Gardens festival 2024?

The event takes place on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th January 2024 at Blackpool Winter Gardens.

Bands kick off at 6:15PM on Friday, until midnight. The first band on Saturday is scheduled to start at 2:15PM - for a full day of rock!

Are children allowed at Rock The Gardens 2024?

Yes, children over eight years old are welcome at the event, but under 16s must be accompanied by somebody over 18.

How can I purchase tickets to Rock The Gardens 2024?