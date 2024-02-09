News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Coleen Nolan's show 'Naked' kicks off in Blackpool attracting stars Ruth Langsford and more

Coleen will be taking audiences back to her first love of performing throughout this new stand-up solo tour.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th Feb 2024, 20:00 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 20:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Loose Women’s very own Coleen Nolan, 58, opened her first ever one-woman tour 'Naked' at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Friday.

Blackpool-born Coleen was joined on her big night back in her hometown by fellow Loose Women panellists Ruth Langsford and Sherrie Hewson along with a host of other famous pals.

Throughout this new stand-up solo tour, which will travel across the whole of the UK, Coleen will be taking audiences back to her first love of performing.

Ruth Langsford was there to support Coleen Nolan as the Blackpool-born star embarked on her first ever UK tourRuth Langsford was there to support Coleen Nolan as the Blackpool-born star embarked on her first ever UK tour
Ruth Langsford was there to support Coleen Nolan as the Blackpool-born star embarked on her first ever UK tour

She will sing a selection of her favourite songs which have become the soundtrack to her life, as well as answer questions from the audience.

READ MORE: Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan: 'Facing fear has made me feel alive'

Coleen's life will be laid bare as she openly discusses her love life and the lessons learned, as well as challenging views on age-appropriate behaviour!

"I call the tour Naked because I do feel naked. I feel very exposed, very vulnerable," Coleen said.

"I've never, ever performed on my own, I've always been surrounded by my sisters or the Loose Women, so it feels very, very scary."

Blackpool-born Coleen was joined on her big night back in her hometown by fellow Loose Women panellists Ruth Langsford and Sherrie HewsonBlackpool-born Coleen was joined on her big night back in her hometown by fellow Loose Women panellists Ruth Langsford and Sherrie Hewson
Blackpool-born Coleen was joined on her big night back in her hometown by fellow Loose Women panellists Ruth Langsford and Sherrie Hewson

"I'm absolutely terrified," she admits. "I'm losing sleep over it - I'm dying of nerves. It is exciting, but it's also terrifying."

The other stops on Coleen's tour are Bolton, Dundee, Aberdeen, Stockport, Croydon, St Helens, Northampton, Barrow, Eastbourne, Felixstone, Sunderland, Rhyll, the Wirral, Bournemouth, Swansea.

Click HERE to find out more.

Related topics:Loose WomenBlackpoolLancashire