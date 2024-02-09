Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Loose Women’s very own Coleen Nolan, 58, opened her first ever one-woman tour 'Naked' at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Friday.

Blackpool-born Coleen was joined on her big night back in her hometown by fellow Loose Women panellists Ruth Langsford and Sherrie Hewson along with a host of other famous pals.

Throughout this new stand-up solo tour, which will travel across the whole of the UK, Coleen will be taking audiences back to her first love of performing.

She will sing a selection of her favourite songs which have become the soundtrack to her life, as well as answer questions from the audience.

Coleen's life will be laid bare as she openly discusses her love life and the lessons learned, as well as challenging views on age-appropriate behaviour!

"I call the tour Naked because I do feel naked. I feel very exposed, very vulnerable," Coleen said.

"I've never, ever performed on my own, I've always been surrounded by my sisters or the Loose Women, so it feels very, very scary."

"I'm absolutely terrified," she admits. "I'm losing sleep over it - I'm dying of nerves. It is exciting, but it's also terrifying."

The other stops on Coleen's tour are Bolton, Dundee, Aberdeen, Stockport, Croydon, St Helens, Northampton, Barrow, Eastbourne, Felixstone, Sunderland, Rhyll, the Wirral, Bournemouth, Swansea.