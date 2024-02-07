Watch as we come face-to-face with more than life-size 50 dinosaurs at a Lancashire warehouse
We took an exclusive look behind the scenes as a team of actors and technicians got ready for Jurassic Earth Live
Big Foot Events is based in Bispham, but their menagerie is located at a secure warehouse in Leyland.
Director Erica Crompton said: "We got our first dinosaur ten years ago which is a humongous T-rex.
"I got the idea from watching Walking with Dinosaurs, and I thought 'I wonder if that would work at an event or at a meet and greet or something.'
"I had no idea then how popular it was going to become."
To watch the full behind the scenes tour, visit ShotsTV! at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/52317346?jurassic-earth-behind-the-scenes-of-a-dinosaur-experience.