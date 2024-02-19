I rode an authentic Indian Tuk-Tuk around the Lancashire coastal town of St Anne's
The form of transport isn't commonly used in England, but now shoppers in St Anne's are likely to see one zipping about the roads.
I was invited to sit on the back seat of this three-wheeled automobile. The driver zipped and unzipped the door as we set off from George Street - a bit like getting in a tent!
There are seat belts, and I hold on to the steel handle in front to keep me from flying about as the vehicle turns the corners around St Anne's town centre.
This is a rickety ride but I enjoy the novelty factor - it's a bit like riding on an old rollercoaster like the Grand National.
But this tuk-tuk is not designed for public travel so if this sounds scary, you need not worry.
Asian Fusion restaurant, Jai Lounge, has imported the vehicle from India especially to use in their business.
Right now it is just used to promote their restaurant, but in time they plan to have three tuk-tuks all providing food deliveries across the Fylde Coast.
To book a table at Jai Lounge or find out more, visit https://www.jailounge.com/ or call 01253 978935