Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Transport will host a recruitment day at their Starr Gate Depot between 9am and 5pm on Friday, March 1.

Applicants are invited to book a time slot where they will fill out an application form and sit a short test before having a guaranteed interview for the role of seasonal tram conductor.

Blackpool Transport will host a recruitment day at their Starr Gate Depot

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Successful applicants could start as early as March 11 in the build-up to the 2024 season.

Karen Cooper, Organisational Development Director at Blackpool Transport, said: "We are thrilled to open our doors to welcome potential new Seasonal Conductor colleagues at Starr Gate on March 1.

"The award-winning tramway is such a significant part of our culture and history in Blackpool, and we are looking to recruit friendly, enthusiastic people who love helping people to be the face of our excellent service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the opening of the Talbot Road Tramway extension and the 2024 visitor season just around the corner, this is a very exciting time to join the Blackpool Transport team."

On the day, applicants should take ID, right to work in the UK if applicable and their CV if they have one.

Complimentary travel for the day can be arranged when contacting HR.