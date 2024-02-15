News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool's North Station Tram Stop nears completion at Talbot Gateway Holiday Inn complex

The sign has gone up for the new North Station Tram Stop as the Talbot Gateway Holiday Inn complex nears completion in Blackpool North.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 15th Feb 2024, 14:12 GMT
Signs have gone up for the Blackpool North train station and tram terminal - as the new Holiday Inn and Marco Pierre White's restaurant get ready to open to the public next month.

Blackpool Council recently advertised that a number of retail units are available to rent in the new terminal.

The five units within the £34m Holiday Inn and new tram terminal, will coincide with the opening of the four star 144-room hotel.

The site also links to Blackpool North train station – where footfall was more than two million people last year.

