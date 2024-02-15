Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Signs have gone up for the Blackpool North train station and tram terminal - as the new Holiday Inn and Marco Pierre White's restaurant get ready to open to the public next month.

new sign for North Station Tram Stop in Blackpool

Blackpool Council recently advertised that a number of retail units are available to rent in the new terminal.

New Holiday Inn in Blackpool nears completion

The five units within the £34m Holiday Inn and new tram terminal, will coincide with the opening of the four star 144-room hotel.