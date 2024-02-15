Blackpool's North Station Tram Stop nears completion at Talbot Gateway Holiday Inn complex
The sign has gone up for the new North Station Tram Stop as the Talbot Gateway Holiday Inn complex nears completion in Blackpool North.
Signs have gone up for the Blackpool North train station and tram terminal - as the new Holiday Inn and Marco Pierre White's restaurant get ready to open to the public next month.
Blackpool Council recently advertised that a number of retail units are available to rent in the new terminal.
The five units within the £34m Holiday Inn and new tram terminal, will coincide with the opening of the four star 144-room hotel.
The site also links to Blackpool North train station – where footfall was more than two million people last year.