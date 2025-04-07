1 in 7 babies in the UK admitted to neonatal care each year | Shutterstock

One of Britain's leading health and hygiene companies is revolutionising paid leave for new parents dealing with the ‘emotional toll’ of having a newborn in neonatal care.

The new scheme, the first of its kind in the UK, will offer parents with pre-term and poorly babies FULL paid leave for up to 12 weeks.

Essity's new neo-natal leave policy comes after they felt the new government policy, which comes into effect on Sunday (April 6), didn't go far enough in helping families in their hours of need.

The government's new Neonatal Care Leave policy will see parents of babies who are admitted into neonatal care within 28 days of birth and who have a stay of seven days or longer, take up to 12 weeks of leave with statutory pay on top of their maternity or paternity pay.

The health and hygiene brand, who have head offices in Manchester, has today extended the policy to include full-pay to their 1650 employees, across various sites in the UK.

The announcement holds personal significance for Essity ’s UK Communications Director, Gareth Lucy, whose child spent the entirety of his paternity leave in neonatal care.

“It’s hard to describe the emotional toll of having a newborn in a neonatal unit,” he said.

“No one should have to juggle that anxiety with concerns about job security or income.

“This policy is about doing the right thing – ensuring our people feel fully supported when it matters most.

“As a company rooted in health and hygiene, we believe this is more than a workplace benefit – it’s a reflection of our values and a natural extension of our role in improving lives.”

With 1 in 7 babies in the UK admitted to neonatal care each year (according to charity Bliss), Essity’s policy has the potential to make a meaningful difference to hundreds of working families across its UK workforce.

Essity, which manufactures brands such as Bodyform, Tork, Cushelle and Plenty, will offer full-pay neonatal care leave to its UK employees from 6th April – The new policy provides up to 12 weeks’ leave on full base pay for parents whose babies require neonatal hospital care within 28 days of birth – a move designed to support families during some of the most challenging moments of early parenthood.

The policy will be available to all 1,650 Essity employees across its UK operations, including its five UK manufacturing sites.