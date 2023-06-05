Happy National Sausage Roll day! A much loved delicacy nationwide, sausage rolls are a British food staple and today (June 5) is all about celebrating the savoury treat.

Despite being widely enjoyed and tasty, they are also pretty simple to make. All you need to make a sausage roll is puff pastry and seasoned sausage meat. The adventurous can of course add their own twist on the traditional and at the farmers market you may well find options containing anything from parmesan to apple.

According to SausageRoll.com, the way to perfect the delicacy is “an appropriate ratio of meat to pastry, proper seasoning and the availability of mustard. A sausage roll is a hard thing to get wrong but I’ve found that the space between terrible and excellent is vast”

Like most foods now, sausage rolls also have many vegan counterparts, most notably at the home of sausage rolls, Greggs. The meat-free version has been reported to quite closely resemble the taste of the standard pastry product but is less greasy and not as flaky.

Despite their popularity, their origins are a mystery to most. So, in celebration of Sausage Roll Day - here are five facts you might not know about them.

Five facts about sausage rolls

The longest sausage roll in the world was made by King Pie in South Africa, and measured 111.11 metres.

The most Greggs sausage rolls eaten in 30 minutes stands at 21, and was set by John Dawes in 2022.

Sticking with Greggs, the company sells around two million sausage rolls - it’s most popular product - every week.

Whilst wrapping meat in pastry can be dated back to ancient times, the modern sausage roll is thought to have originated in 19th Century France.