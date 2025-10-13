Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council and Fylde Borough Council last week.

In total, 16 planning applications were submitted across Blackpool and the Fylde between Monday, October 6 and Sunday, October 12.

Blackpool

Application: 25/0725

New plans have been submitted for the former Odeon on Rigby Road | Google Maps

Location: Former Odeon Cinema, Rigby Road, Blackpool, FY1 5EP

Validated: Tuesday, October 7

Proposal: Discharge of conditions 8 (cycle/motocycle parking) 10 (external lighting) and 11 (Travel Plan) attached to planning permission 25/0427.

Application: 25/0699

Location: 6 Allenbury Place, Blackpool FY3 9NN

Validated: Wednesday, October 8

Proposal: Erection of extension to side to form garage and sunlounge, with bedrooms over the garage and front lounge extension. (Application under section 73 of the Planning Act to vary condition 3 attached to planning permission 85/0868, which was for the above development 1985, to allow use of garage as ancillary living accommodation. Retrospective application).

Application: 25/0730

Location: 6 Holly Road, Blackpool FY1 2SF

Validated: Thursday, October 9

Proposal: Erection of a single-storey outbuilding and 2.4m boundary fence to side following demolition of existing outbuilding.

Fylde

Application: 25/0572

The former Natwest is set to become a Banking Hub | Google Maps

Location: 22-24 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes FY8 1RH

Validated: Monday, October 6

Proposal: Advertisement consent for 1 no. externally illuminated fascia sign, 1 no. externally illuminated projecting sign and 3 no. external sticker adverts to windows

Application: 25/0594

Location: Land to the east of Peel Road, Lawns Farm, Ballam Road, Westby with Plumptons FY8 4NG

Validated: Tuesday, October 7

Proposal: Application to discharge condition 18 (archaeological interest report) of planning permission 24/0687.

Application: 25/0591

A 20 metre high telecommunications mast is set to be installed on this grass verge | Google Maps

Location: Grass verge on south side of Albany Road, Ansdell, Lytham St Annes FY8 4AR

Validated: Tuesday, October 7

Proposal: Prior approval for erection of a 20 metre high telecommunications mast accommodating 9 antennas and 2 dishes with 6 ground-based equipment cabinets and associated ancillary works thereto pursuant to schedule 2, part 16 of the town and country planning (general permitted development) (england) order 2015 (as amended)

Application: 25/0590

Location: Land to the west of the Brooklands, Wrea Green PR4 2NQ

Validated: Tuesday, October 7

Proposal: Application to discharge conditions 3 (development phasing plan), condition 4 (construction method statement), and condition 5 (construction surface water management scheme) of planning permission 23/0051

Application: 25/0571

Location: 33 Mornington Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 5BA

Validated: Wednesday, October 8

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Application: 25/0532

The land at the end of Malcom's Place has been earmarked for four new homes | Google Maps

Location: Land south of 5-8 Malcoms Place, Ribby with Wrea, Preston PR4 2FG

Validated: Wednesday, October 8

Proposal: Permission in principle application for up to 4 detached dwellings

Application: 25/0599

Location: Clifton Hall, Lodge Lane, Newton with Clifton PR4 0YA

Validated: Thursday, October 9

Proposal: Application to vary conditions 2 (approved plans), 6 (specification for balustrading/railings around perimeter edge of annexe) and 7 (alterations to ground levels) of listed building consent 17/0698 for modifications to design of subterranean annex including: 1) alterations to layout of hardstanding within garden above annex including addition of staircases leading to driveway to front and sides; 2) adjustments to finished floor levels; 3) alterations to layout and scale of annex; and 4) modifications to facing materials

Application: 25/0593

Location: Clifton Hall, Lodge Lane, Newton with Clifton PR4 0YA

Validated: Thursday, October 9

Proposal: Application to vary conditions 2 (approved plans), 6 (specification for balustrading/railings around perimeter edge of annexe) and 7 (alterations to ground levels) of planning permission 17/0697 for modifications to design of subterranean annex including: 1) alterations to layout of hardstanding within garden above annex including addition of staircases leading to driveway to front and sides; 2) adjustments to finished floor levels; 3) alterations to layout and scale of annex, including removal of tree 't03'; and 4) modifications to facing materials

Application: 25/0588

Location: 3 Cromer Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 3HD

Validated: Thursday, October 9

Proposal: Certificate of lawful development for proposed extensions and alterations to dwelling comprising: 1) replacement rear dormer extension; 2) demolition of external chimney stack; and 3) demolition of rear bay window and installation of replacement patio doors to ground floor of rear elevation

Application: 25/0566

Location: 22-24 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes FY8 1RH

Validated: Thursday, October 9

Proposal: External alterations to building to create retail banking hub comprising: 1) replacement of existing window with entrance door and removal of step to create level threshold to front elevation; 2) infilling of existing night safe to front elevation; and 3) installation of louvered vents and air conditioning units to rear elevation

Application: 25/0455

Location: Brook Bridge, Lytham Road, Bryning with Warton PR4 1TE

Validated: Thursday, October 9

Proposal: Erection of agricultural building for livestock and storage purposes.

Application: 25/0589

Skippool Service Station is set for a makeover | Google Maps

Location: Skippool Service Station, Mains Lane, Singleton FY6 7LJ

Validated: Friday, October 10

Proposal: Redevelopment of existing roadside services facility including demolition of existing fuel pumps, canopy and sales kiosk building and erection of new fuel pumps, canopy, sales kiosk building with food to go offering, ev charging stations, customer car parking, landscaping and associated works

Location: 89 Park Road, Blackpool FY1 4JE

Validated: Friday, October 10

Proposal: Alterations to fenestration and use of premises as student accommodation for up to 6 students.