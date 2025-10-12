When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.
That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.
The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.
Here are the latest hygiene scores for 25 Lancashire businesses:
1. Costa Coffee at Unit 6 Queens Retail Park, Queen Street, Preston
Rated 5 stars on October 3 | Google Maps
2. Mamas Pizzas at 244 New Hall Lane, Preston
Rated 5 stars on October 1
| Google Maps
3. New China at 35-36 Water Lane, Preston
Rated 5 stars on October 1 | Google Maps
4. Stage City at 53 Tithebarn Street, Preston
Rated 5 stars on September 30
| Google Maps
5. Miss Potato Head at 9a Park Street, Lytham St Annes
Rated 5 stars on September 29
| Miss Potato Head Photo: Miss Potato Head
6. Costa Coffee Drivethrough at Costa Coffee Amy Johnson Way, Lytham St Annes
Rated 5 stars on September 25
| archive