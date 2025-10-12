25 new food hygiene ratings handed out to takeaways, restaurants, cafes & pubs in Lancashire

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

25 businesses across Lancashire have recently received updated hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA)

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 25 Lancashire businesses:

Rated 5 stars on October 3

1. Costa Coffee at Unit 6 Queens Retail Park, Queen Street, Preston

Rated 5 stars on October 3 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rated 5 stars on October 1

2. Mamas Pizzas at 244 New Hall Lane, Preston

Rated 5 stars on October 1 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rated 5 stars on October 1

3. New China at 35-36 Water Lane, Preston

Rated 5 stars on October 1 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rated 5 stars on September 30

4. Stage City at 53 Tithebarn Street, Preston

Rated 5 stars on September 30 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rated 5 stars on September 29

5. Miss Potato Head at 9a Park Street, Lytham St Annes

Rated 5 stars on September 29 | Miss Potato Head Photo: Miss Potato Head

Photo Sales
Rated 5 stars on September 25

6. Costa Coffee Drivethrough at Costa Coffee Amy Johnson Way, Lytham St Annes

Rated 5 stars on September 25 | archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsRestaurantsTakeawayLancashirePubs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice