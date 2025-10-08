Proposals for a new pub and restaurant which were surprisingly revived last year after a gap of 18 years have now been listed as ‘withdrawn’.

In December last year, Blackpool Council received a planning application for the land adjacent to Seasiders Way, Seymour Road and Bloomfield Road for a “Lawful Development Certificate to establish whether a public house and restaurant could be lawfully erected as approved under planning permission ref. 05/0614”.

There has been a fresh development on plans for a new pub and restaurant in South Shore | National World

That application came nearly two decades after permision was granted - in 2006 - for the erection of a five storey hotel and single storey public house/restaurant with associated car parking on the site.

The hotel and car parking part of the application came to fruition, with a Travelodge hotel opening in 2008 with 200 car parking spaces, currently operating on a pay and display basis.

The single storey public house/restaurant was never built, and last year’s new planning application, submitted by the Preston based company Denaxe, was seeking to confirm that it could still legally be built eighteen years later.

However, after another year of silence , the application re-appeared last week bearing the words “decision: withdrawn” , on Thursday October 2.

In the 2024 application form, the agents Cassidy + Ashton Group Ltd wrote: “This application seeks the erection of a Public House / Restaurant on the land, associated with the extant planning permission, upon the existing hardstanding utilised as a car park.

“The access and egress points for the site will remain as existing, to and from Seymour Road, with an additional egress point towards Seasiders Way, already established at the south western corner of the wider application site.”

No reason was given for the application’s withdrawal.