15 interesting plans submitted in Poulton-le-Fylde, Thornton Cleveleys, Fleetwood & Preston North
In total, 31 planning applications were submitted across Wyre between Monday, October 13 and Sunday, October 26.
Below we have just outlined the 15 most interesting but you can see the full planning list here.
Application: 25/00852/TELNOT
Location: Beechwood Drive, Thornton-Cleveleys
Proposal: Telecommunication notification to Install Fixed Line Broadband Apparatus, 9M Light Pole.
Validation date: Monday, October 13
Application: 25/00858/TELNOT
Location: Southdown Drive, Cleveleys FY5 5BL
Proposal: Telecommunication notification to Install Fixed Line Broadband Apparatus, 9M Light Pole.
Validation date: Tuesday, October 14
Application: 25/00851/FUL
Location: The Hedgerows,Goose Lane, Claughton-on-Brock, Preston PR3 0FY
Proposal: Erection of a detached dwelling (retrospective)
Validation date: Erection of a detached dwelling (retrospective)
Application: 25/00855/FUL
Location: The Barn, Cutts Lane, Hambleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 9DF
Proposal: Proposed installation of replacement package treatment sewage plant.
Validation date: Tuesday, October 14
Application: 22/00774/DIS
Location: Land south of Windward Avenue, Fleetwood
Proposal: Approval of details reserved by conditions 5 (drainage), 6 (Management and maintenance Drainage), 7 (Surface Water), 8 (Drainage), 11 (CEMP), 14 (CEMP Biodiversity), 15 (LEMP), 18 (Invasive Species), 19 (Landscaping), 22 (Cycle parking/storage), 28 (Badger Survey) on planning permission (22/00774/FULMAJ)
Validation date: Wednesday, October 15
You can read more about this plan in our full story here.
Application: 25/00844/OUTMAJ
Location: 5 Carr End Lane, Stalmine-with-Staynall, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 0LQ
Proposal: Major Outline application for Proposed 38 new dwellings. Applied for Access and Layout (all other matters reserved).
Validation date: Friday, October 19
Application: 25/00869/AGR
Location: Bracken Lea Farm, Trough Road, Scorton, Preston PR3 1BP
Proposal: Prior notification for the erection of an agricultural storage building (machinery,hay and straw)
Validation date: Monday, October 20
Application: 25/00868/AGR
Location: Bracken Lea Farm, Trough Road, Scorton, Preston PR3 1BP
Proposal: Prior notification for erection of 1no. agricultural storage building (silage)
Validation date: Monday, October 20
Application: 25/00848/ADV
Location: 15 Market Place Poulton-Le-Fylde Lancashire FY6 7AS
Proposal: Advertisement consent for 1 non illuminated facia sign.
Validation date: Wednesday, October 22
Application: 25/00880/TELNOT
Location: 89 Victoria Street Fleetwood Lancashire FY7 6EJ
Proposal: Telecommunication notification to Install of a cabinet, box, pillar, pedestal or similar apparatus which does not exceed 1.8 metres in height. Base area does not exceed 1.5 sqm.
Validation date: Wednesday, October 22
Application: 25/00878/FUL
Location: Shepherds Farm, 771 Garstang Road, Barton, Preston PR3 5DQ
Proposal: Proposed erection of 2no Dwellings to mirror eachother.
Validation date: Thursday, October 23
Application: 25/00879/FUL
Location: 2 Breck Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 7AA
Proposal: Change of Use of part of the Bar Restaurant (Second floor and part of the first floor) Use Class E Commercial, Business And Service Uses, to include flexibility for us as Class E(c) Financial, Professional and Other Services, Class E(e) Medical Services and Class E(G)(i) Offices, whilst retaining the existing Bar Restaurant Use on the ground floor and first floor function room.
Validation date: Thursday, October 23
You can read more about this application in our full story here.
Application: 25/00876/LAWP
Location: Scorton Hall, Factory Brow, Scorton, Preston PR3 1AS
Proposal: Lawful Development Certificate for Proposed 12no Solar Panels to the south facing roof slope.
Validation date: Thursday, October 23
Application: 25/00870/ADV
Location: 81 - 83 Victoria Road West, Thornton CleveleysFY5 1AJ
Proposal: Advertisement consent for illuminated welcome sign for Cleveleys Town Centre, entrance to Victoria Road West.
Validation date: Thursday, October 23
Application: 25/00882/AGR
Location: Land At New House Lane Winmarleigh Lancashire PR3 0JT
Proposal: Prior notification for barn for hay and machinery storage and a 7 metre by 15 metre polytunnel
Validation date: Friday, October 24