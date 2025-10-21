Ambitious proposals for a new multi-million pound Fisherman’s Friend factory in Fleetwood are still going through the planning process - despite the scheme being given approval two years ago.

But it is hoped that latest developments on the planning front can push the scheme forward and get the new factory built.

Plans for the gleaming, ultra-modern factory will take the world famous lozenge maker into the 21st century.

There have been new developments on plans to build a new Fisherman's Friend factory in Fleetwood | Third party

Councillors at Wyre gave the green light, on September 6, 2023, to an application for the erection of a building for the manufacture and distribution of lozenges, on land south of Windward Avenue.

The application includes a main production area, warehouse, engineering and services area, an office block for staff, a link area containing staff canteen and staff facilities, the erection of a detached security lodge/gate house by the site entrance, the including the creation of a new access off Windward Avenue and associated drainage works including a pond, landscaping, car parking and ecological mitigation.

However, when the planning approval was given to the project by planners, it came with a long list of 28 complex conditions which needed to be met before work could start.

Last week - on Wednedsay October 15 - the applicants submitted new details, seeking approval for work undertaken to discharge some of those conditions, relating to drainage, management and maintenance of drainage, surface water, landscaping, cycle parking/storage, biodiversity and even a badger survey, relating to the original planning permission.

These latest submission are currently awaiting a decision.

Duncan Lofthouse, managing director of Lofthouse of Fleetwood, previously said that he new factory was a long term project - five to seven years and that one or two minor issues would need to be resolved before work could finally get under way.

The new Fisherman's Friend factory will be a fitting workplace for the 21st century | Third party

As an example of the complex natuture of the conditions, such as the biodiversity requirements, work could potentially cease if a protected species, including certain reptiles, were to be found on the site.

A submitted document outlining work on biodiversity, states: “If any protected species are discovered during construction or other works on site, which are likely to be affected by the development, work must cease immediately.

“The owner/ site manager shall then seek the advice of a suitably qualified and experienced ecologist, and outcomes shall only proceed following the advice they provide.

“It is understood that the development shall be delivered on a phased basis. Therefore, it is recommended that any ongoing grounds management care be continued until the point of the final construction and hand over.

“Any neglect of the site may necessitate additional ground preparation with respect to impact on reptile translocation works and may invalidate the Construction Environment Management Plan (Biodiversity).”

The current Fisherman's Friend factory on Maritime Street | National World

Lofthouse of Fleetwood, a major employer in the town and whose lozenges have long been a successful global band, currently has its factory building on Maritime Street.

But the lozenge-maker says a new factory is needed and the company bought the site from Associated British Ports (ABP) for an undisclosed sum.

Lofthouse of Fleetwood, which currently employs more than 300 people, was turned into a global brand by business pioneer and philanthropist Doreen Lofthouse OBE, who died in March 2021 aged 91

The factory remains one of the largest employers in Fleetwood.