New planning application for The Cube in Poulton

One of the Fylde coast’s best known bars and eateries is looking to expand the use of its building - but it will be retaining its bar, restaurant and function room.

The Cube Bar Kitchen, on 2 Breck Road, is a popular venue at the heart of Poulton, which pulls in customers from across the coast and is based in a large three storey property.

The owners have now lodged an application with Wyre planners for a ‘change of use' of part of the bar restaurant (second floor and part of the first floor) for three different times of usage.

A new planning application has been submitted in favour of Cube Bar Kitchen in Poulton | National World

The applicants want those parts of the building to now fall under Class E (c) financial, professional and other services, and also Class E(e) medical services and Class E(G)(i) offices, whilst retaining the existing Bar Restaurant Use on the ground floor and first floor function room.

Planning statement

A planning statement from Fox Planning Consultancy, on behalf of owner Paul Mellor, states: “The planning application is for the change of use of the largely currently unused second floor and part of the first floor of the existing two and three storey building.

“The ground floor and first floor function room, together with the beer garden will continue to be used as a bar restaurant. The site lies within the Poulton-le-Fylde Conservation Area and the building itself is not listed. The proposal involves internal alterations only, with no changes to the external appearance of the building.

“The floorspace involved in the proposed change of use amounts to 258 sqm on the first floor and 180 sq m on the second floor, totalling 438 sq m.

“The applicant has a tenant lined up to move in to use it for commence office use in December, therefore a timeous planning approval would be appreciated. “

A Community Loss Statement is not required due to the retention of the bar restaurant on the ground and part of the first floor and the proposed change of use does not conflict with Policy.

The beer garden at Cube Kitchen Bar in Poulton | Third party

The planning statement concludes: “The proposed partial change of use is consistent with the aims of the Wyre Local Plan and the National Planning Policy Framework.

“It represents a sustainable development, retaining the active bar restaurant use at ground and first-floor levels while introducing complementary office use, with flexibility for other Class E uses, to the upper floors.

“No external alterations are proposed and the character of the Conservation Area and town centre will be maintained with the retention of the existing bar restaurant use.

“The scheme will preserve the character of the conservation area, enhance the long term viability of the property, provide an employment facility and contribute to the vitality and economic sustainability of the town centre.”

Recent history of bar

In 2024 the Planning Inspectorate decided in favour of the venue after owner Mr Mellor appealed against a decision by Wyre Council to put restrictions on the beer garden.

In February this year, The Cube unveiled its new games area , featuring a pool table, darts and table football, free for customers to use.

Also in February, an investigation into a spate of arson and vandalism attacks on the venue were dropped by police.

The Cube became the victim of targeted attacks last year and a number of people were arrested.

Windows were repeatedly smashed in the early hours by masked thugs wielding baseball bats, and there were at least two attempts to set fire to the building.

Lancashire Police said they were not aware of a motive for the attacks but said they appeared to be targeted.

A number of suspects were arrested, but no one was charged. The force said the investigation has since been dropped and officers are no longer conducting enquiries.

