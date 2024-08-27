World-famous Coyote Ugly bar announces opening date for Blackpool at former Revolution bar

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 13:42 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 13:45 BST
Get those cowboy hats and boots at the ready as a new saloon is coming to town.

The world-famous Coyote Ugly bar will be swinging open its doors in Blackpool on Thursday, October 24.

The world-famous Coyote Ugly bar will be swinging open its doors in Blackpool on Thursday, October 24. | Coyote Ugly

The New York bar that inspired the hit 2000 film will open at the former Revolution bar on the Promenade near North Pier.

Coyote Ugly is opening a new bar on Blackpool Promenade, near North Pier, in October. | Coyote Ugly

The show bar, known for its staff dancing on bars, promises to deliver “the full Coyote Ugly experience” - including high-energy dance routines and ‘immersive events’.

Chris Young, Operations Director of Coyote Ugly UK,previosuly told the Gazette that he and his team were ‘incredibly excited’ to become part of Blackpool’s vibrant nightlife.

Providing fans with the exciting update on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the bar added: “Are you ready for your FIRST rodeo at Coyote Ugly Blackpool!

“Our brand NEW saloon will be opening in the iconic seaside town this October!” If you would like to be in with a chance of attending the VIP opening click HERE.

Just don’t order H2O!

