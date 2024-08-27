George Young, 18, from Stacksteads was declared the winner after wrestling in gravy for several rounds and was awarded a trophy and £100. Hilarious pictures show the wrestlers jumping on top of each other, while they slowly get more covered in gravy. The funny event started in 2007 and was featured in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2019. The pubs aims to raise money for East Lancashire Hospice but the wrestlers can also raise funds for their own chosen charity.