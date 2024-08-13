Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world-famous Coyote Ugly bar is coming to Blackpool.

The world-famous New York bar that inspired the hit 2000 film will open at the former Revolution bar on the Promenade near North Pier this autumn.

The show bar, known for its staff dancing on bars, promises to deliver “the full Coyote Ugly experience” - including high-energy dance routines and ‘immersive events’.

Chris Young, Operations Director of Coyote Ugly UK, told the Gazette that he and his team are ‘incredibly excited’ to become part of Blackpool’s vibrant nightlife.

It will be the 8th Coyote Ugly bar to open in the UK, following branches in London, Liverpool, Bristol, Cardiff, Swansea and Birmingham.

“We are incredibly excited to open our 8th Coyote Ugly Saloon in Blackpool,” said Chris, “a resort celebrated for its vibrant nightlife and entertainment.”

“Coyote Ugly has grown into more than just a bar; it’s a cultural phenomenon that resonates with people across the globe.

“We can’t wait to share this unique experience with the community here in Blackpool.”

Steve Lewis, owner of Coyote Ugly UK, added : “Our Blackpool expansion would not be possible without the incredible support of our patrons who have been with us through thick and thin.

“We are fortunate to be growing and look forward to creating unforgettable memories with both new and returning guests.

“Our Blackpool saloon promises to deliver the full Coyote Ugly experience, complete with its signature high-energy dance routines, immersive events, and a lively atmosphere that has made the brand a global sensation.”

A spokesperson for the brand added: “The grand opening is set for autumn and you are invited to join in the celebration and be part of Coyote Ugly history as the brand continues its expansion across the UK.

“If you'd like to see a Coyote Ugly Saloon in your city, get in touch! We're always looking for new locations and would love to hear from you.”

For a chance to join the World Famous Coyotes on their opening night, register via their website at www.coyoteuglysaloonuk.com or contact Head of Marketing, Stacey Fordham Gray, at [email protected].