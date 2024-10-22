Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Talk about beginner’s luck! A woman has went home from a Blackpool casino singing after winning a whopping £36k on her first visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, paid a visit to Grosvenor Casino recently and walked away with a £36,000 jackpot.

It was the mystery woman’s first recorded visit to the Blackpool venue and only her second visit to any Grosvenor Casino.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jackpot was hit on a Three Card Poker table during a busy Saturday night, creating an electrifying atmosphere throughout the casino.

Three Card Poker is a variant of poker in which players aim to create the best three-card hand possible from the three cards they are dealt.

It was the mystery woman’s first recorded visit to the Blackpool venue and only her second visit to any Grosvenor Casino. | Paul Currie/PinPep

The winner's jubilant scream upon realising she had hit the Major Jackpot of £36,000 could be heard throughout the gaming floor, drawing a crowd eager to witness the remarkable moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The excitement didn't stop there. As part of the Envy Prize for the Major Jackpot winner, the four other players at the table also received a nice bonus of £500 each. This added to the festive mood, with champagne flowing for the majority of the night and customers revelling in the joyous occasion.

Four other players walked away with £500. | Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

New research revealed the luckiest casinos in the UK, with Genting Casino located at 64 Queen's Promenade, ranking in ninth place.

Read More Lancashire residents win more than £890,000 in August Premium Bonds prize draw

Speaking about her win, the mystery woman said: “I’m absolutely over the moon.

“As a first-time visitor to the venue, I never expected to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The atmosphere and guests made the surprise even more enjoyable, and I still can’t believe it happened to me!”

Nik MacFadden, General Manager at Grosvenor Casino Blackpool added: ”We could feel the energy shift the moment the jackpot was hit.

“The atmosphere was electric, and you could hear the winner's scream of joy from every corner of the Casino.

“It was an unforgettable night for everyone present.”

Please gamble responsibly.

If you are worried about gambling and are in need of help and advice click HERE.