Woman screams the place down after winning a whopping £36k on first time visit to Blackpool casino
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, paid a visit to Grosvenor Casino recently and walked away with a £36,000 jackpot.
It was the mystery woman’s first recorded visit to the Blackpool venue and only her second visit to any Grosvenor Casino.
The jackpot was hit on a Three Card Poker table during a busy Saturday night, creating an electrifying atmosphere throughout the casino.
Three Card Poker is a variant of poker in which players aim to create the best three-card hand possible from the three cards they are dealt.
The winner's jubilant scream upon realising she had hit the Major Jackpot of £36,000 could be heard throughout the gaming floor, drawing a crowd eager to witness the remarkable moment.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The excitement didn't stop there. As part of the Envy Prize for the Major Jackpot winner, the four other players at the table also received a nice bonus of £500 each. This added to the festive mood, with champagne flowing for the majority of the night and customers revelling in the joyous occasion.
New research revealed the luckiest casinos in the UK, with Genting Casino located at 64 Queen's Promenade, ranking in ninth place.
Speaking about her win, the mystery woman said: “I’m absolutely over the moon.
“As a first-time visitor to the venue, I never expected to win.
“The atmosphere and guests made the surprise even more enjoyable, and I still can’t believe it happened to me!”
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Nik MacFadden, General Manager at Grosvenor Casino Blackpool added: ”We could feel the energy shift the moment the jackpot was hit.
“The atmosphere was electric, and you could hear the winner's scream of joy from every corner of the Casino.
“It was an unforgettable night for everyone present.”
Please gamble responsibly.
If you are worried about gambling and are in need of help and advice click HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.