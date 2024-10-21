Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ask yourself: Are you feeling lucky? If the answer is yes then a trip to this Fylde casino could be a winner.

New research has revealed the luckiest casinos in the UK, with Genting Casino located at 64 Queen's Promenade, ranking in ninth place.

Experts at Gambling 'N Go analysed TripAdvisor reviews for all UK casinos.

As of October 2024, there are over 130 casinos in the UK, with 54 having at least 50 reviews on TripAdvisor.

These reviews were analysed for the presence of over 180 keywords that suggest luck, such as 'big payout' and 'huge win.'

The percentage of reviews featuring these terms was calculated for each casino to reveal which ones are the luckiest.

The top 10 luckiest casinos in the UK are as follows:

Grosvenor Casino, Northampton, Northamptonshire takes the top spot, with 38.18% of reviews containing keywords suggesting luck. It has a total of 55 reviews, with 21 containing at least one keyword.

Alea Casino, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, ranks second, with 31.51 per cent of reviews containing lucky keywords. It has a total of 146 reviews, 46 of which contain at least one keyword. It is also the luckiest casino in Scotland, being the only one outside of England to appear in the top 10 ranking.

Grosvenor Casino, Birmingham Broad Street, West Midlands places third, with 30.88 per cent of reviews containing keywords. Out of 68 total reviews, 21 contain at least one keyword.

Rendezvous Casino, Brighton, East Sussex is next, with 30.71 per cent of TripAdvisor reviews containing lucky keywords. It has 140 reviews in total, with 43 containing at least one keyword.

Grosvenor Casino, Didsbury, Greater Manchester comes in fifth place, with 30 per cent of reviews containing keywords suggesting luck. Out of 60 reviews, 18 contain at least one keyword.

Aspers Casino in Westfield Stratford City, London is sixth, with 29.78 per cent of reviews containing keywords.

The Palm Beach Casino, London comes seventh, with 29.55 per cent of reviews containing lucky keywords.

Grand Casino Amusements, Penzance, Cornwall is next, with 29.41 per cent of reviews containing keywords suggesting luck.

Genting Casino, Blackpool, Lancashire ranks ninth, with 26.95 per cent of reviews containing lucky keywords.

The Grosvenor Victoria Casino, London is tenth, with 26.88 per cent of reviews containing keywords.

A spokesperson for Gambling 'N Go said: “This research highlights the top destinations for anyone eager to gamble and possibly strike it big. No matter where you are in the UK, the excitement of gambling is within reach.”