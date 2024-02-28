Watch more of our videos on Shots!

However in recent times, I had felt The Grosvenor Casino was not making the most of its bar and grill which overlooks the gaming floor from a mezzanine reached via a glamorous sweeping staircase.

But now - thanks to the arrival of award-winning chef Jack Bradley - it is safe to say the cuisine more than matches the surroundings.

The Upper Deck - a nod I presume both to the card games below and the seaside location - was busy when we arrived on a Saturday evening, but we were shown to a comfortable table after making our reservation online.

Nice touches include our waitress introducing herself by name, and the restaurant manager was chatting to some customers, and I always think it is good to see someone visibly in charge.

But having heard much applause for the skills of those in the kitchen, it was the food which we were hoping would hit the jackpot.

The menu does not include a vast array of choices, but instead offers a carefully curated list of dishes plus side orders and snacks.

Indeed there are just five starters, and six mains, but I don't think you could go wrong with any of them.

My husband Clive chose the carpaccio of beef as his starter, while my choice was the beetroot with mint, chilli honey, shallot, lemon and feta.

It was a carousel of flavours with every mouthful bringing more enjoyment.

At the other side of the table, Clive was equally impressed - saying 'it's so nice, I don't want to finish eating it!'.

We also ordered the warm foccacia with whipped butter, also delicious, with a single portion easily enough to share between two.

Starters in many restaurants cost close to £10 now and often I feel they do not reflect the price, but these were not overly filling and prepared our taste buds for the main feast ahead.

Options on the mains menu include hake, halibut, lamb, venison, calves liver and chive gnocchi for vegetarians, with each dish partnered with a medley of flavours.

My choice of lamb rump was accompanied by crispy belly, crispy belly, hot pot potato, black garlic ketchup, braised carrot, smoked yoghurt.

Only a talented chef could put those ingredients together and come up with such a delightful outcome.

Clive's choice of hake was equally expressive in textures and taste with it accompaniment of dill, warm tartare sauce, potted shrimp crumpet, batter scraps,and even a touch of caviar.

But in the midst of all this indulgence of the palate we did also order a side of french fries - and even these were a step above the norm.

I would certainly say the Upper Deck is offering the best food in Blackpool from a creative chef who is raising the bar when it comes to fine dining in the resort.

His pedigree includes stints at Paul Heathcote’s celebrated Longridge restaurant before spending time in the Lakes at the triple-rosette Hipping Hall and L’enclume.

We were too full for desserts but I'm sure these would have been top notch too.