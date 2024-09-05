The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced - with 59 lucky winners in Lancashire scooping up a combined prize total of £890,000 for high value prizes only.

New research from Austrian casino review website OnlineCasinosAT.com analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) after the winners of the August Premium Bonds prize draw were announced - with seven lucky people in Lancashire scooping up a big win of £50,000.

Lancashire residents won more than £890,000 in August Premium Bonds prize draw. | AFP via Getty Images

Whilst no lucky winners from Lancashire scooped up any of the top prizes, 10 people in Lancashire won £25,000, 16 people won £10,000, and 26 people won £5,000.

Of the 59 winners the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £38,445.

At the national level, there were 1,494 winners of high value prizes for the month of August. In total £45,905,000 was won between 3,251 winners, with 88 people winning £100,000, a further 175 winners scooping up £50,000, 352 securing £25,000, and 877 welcoming £10,000.

The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1000 in holdings, was West Sussex, whose winners received £2,920,000 with only £4,125,723 in holdings - £707 for every £1000 held.

Erik Scholz, Casino Expert from OnlineCasinosAT.com said: "Investing in premium bonds offers numerous benefits.

“As of August, the average return stands at an impressive 4.40%, all tax-free. Moreover, the odds of winning with each bond are 21,000 to 1, providing a compelling opportunity for potential gains while enjoying tax advantages."

What is a Premium Bond?

Premium Bonds are a type of savings product in the UK that allow investors to save money while participating in a monthly prize draw.

Issued by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), the state-backed savings provider, each Premium Bond is worth £1 - although the minimum amount you can purchase is £25. Bonds are entered into a monthly draw with prizes ranging from £25 to £1million.

How can I find out if I have won on Premium Bonds?

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.

You can check your account via the NS&I website.