In the space of three days 20 motorists have been caught speeding outside primary schools this week.

Due to concerns by the local community, the Ribbleton Neighbourhood Team conducted Community Road Watch on Watling Street Road, and Gamull Lane in Ribbleton near to the primary schools.

On Monday and Wednesday they recorded over 20 vehicles going over the 20mph speed limit, with the fastest vehicle travelling at 30mph. Issuing a warning to the speeding motorists Preston Police said the drivers should expect to receive correspondence from the safer roads team in due course.

Smile, you're on camera! | Preston Police

