20 motorists caught speeding outside primary schools will be contacted in due course
Due to concerns by the local community, the Ribbleton Neighbourhood Team conducted Community Road Watch on Watling Street Road, and Gamull Lane in Ribbleton near to the primary schools.
On Monday and Wednesday they recorded over 20 vehicles going over the 20mph speed limit, with the fastest vehicle travelling at 30mph. Issuing a warning to the speeding motorists Preston Police said the drivers should expect to receive correspondence from the safer roads team in due course.
They said: “Due to concerns that you have raised to Police, the Ribbleton Neighbourhood Team have conducted Community Road Watch on Watling Street Road, and Gamull Lane in Ribbleton near to the Primary Schools.
“On Monday and Wednesday this week we recorded over 20 vehicles going over the 20mph speed limit, with the fastest vehicle travelling at 30mph. “These drivers will receive correspondence from our safer roads team in due course. We will be returning to this location to continue to target this area.” They added that they would be returning to this location to continue to target this area and that anyone who has concerns about speeding on a particular road to let them know HERE.
