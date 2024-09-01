Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

10 prosecution letters are currently in the post to M6 motorists who obstructed access to an emergency scene.

On Friday afternoon emergency services were called to a serious crash on the M6 in both directions between Leyland and Standish after a lorry overturned.

The M6 was closed in both directions after a lorry overturned between Leyland and Standish on Friday afternoon. | Ben Smith

An air ambulance also responded to the incident. The collision, which saw long delays, occurred between junctions 27 (Shevington) and 28 (Leyland) at around 2pm on Friday.

The motorway was subsequently closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.

However, emergency vehicles were prevented from access to the scene due to drivers using the hard shoulder to exit at J28.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Following the collision on M6 between J27 and 28 Friday afternoon emergency vehicles were prevented from access to the scene due to drivers using hard shoulder to exit at J28. “Notice of intended prosecutions have been posted to drivers of all ten of these vehicles.”