Live updates as M6 closed in both directions after lorry overturns between Leyland and Standish
The collision occurred between junctions 27 (Shevington) and 28 (Leyland) at around 2pm on Friday.
The motorway was subsequently closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.
An air ambulance also responded to the incident.
A spokesman for National Highways said: “Delays of at least 50 minutes above normal travel time.”
Delays were also building on the M55 eastbound and M61 northbound as motorists attempted to join the M6.
Diversions were subsequently put in place as delays grew.
Crash closes M6 in both directions between Leyland and Standish
Key Events
- Collision occurs between junctions 27 and 28 at around 2pm
- M6 closed in both directions while emergency services attend
- Delays of more than one and a half hours reported as diversions put in place
- Police confirm seven people injured in crash
- M6 expected to remain closed for several hours
Outside lane remains closed between junctions 27 and 28 after yesterday's crash
'Police incident' cleared near Lancaster
Traffic map of the area
Delays of 60 minutes reported after 'police incident' closes M6 near Lancaster
Traffic was held between junctions 34 and 33 at approximately 2.30pm on Saturday.
National Highways said this was due to a “police led incident”
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are currently dealing with a concern for welfare at junction 33 of the M6.
“At the moment both the northbound and southbound carriageways are shut.
“We are looking to clear the backlog of vehicles as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience.”
You can read the full story by clicking HERE.
Outside lane remains closed both ways
A spokesman for National Highways said: “The outside lane is closed both ways for ongoing emergency barrier repairs following an incident yesterday where a lorry crossed over from the southbound to the northbound and overturned.”
Roundup of what happened
A HGV, car and campervan were involved in a collision between junctions 27 (Shevington) and 28 (Leyland) at around 2pm on Friday.
The motorway was subsequently closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene and an air ambulance landed.
Police later confirmed that seven people were injured in the crash, but their injuries were not thought to be life threatening.
The lorry shed its load as a result of the collision, leaving beer cans and pallets strewn across the motorway.
The central barrier also suffered “substantial damage” which needed to be repaired, National Highways said.
Read the full story by clicking HERE.
Police say repairs are 'likely to go into this evening'
Latest traffic map of the area
Traffic looks to be coping well despite the lane closures.
Lane 3 remains closed in both directions on the M6
Lanes 3 remains closed in both directions on the M6 between junctions 27 and J28 for emergency barrier repairs.
A spokesman for National Highways said: “It is expected that the emergency works will continue through the morning.”
Latest traffic map of the area
The map shows traffic has returned to normal on the M55, but congestion remains on the M61.
Congestion has also eased on the southbound carriageway, but motorists are still facing delays.
Traffic remains on the northbound carriageway between junctions 27 and 26.
M6 remains closed in both directions while 'emergency repairs' take place
The M6 remains closed in both directions between junctions 27 and 28 following a serious collision.
“Emergency repairs are currently taking place,” a spokesman for National Highways said.
Diversions remain in place.
M6 remains closed in both directions
Crash on Blackburn Old Road
Blackburn Old Road has been closed in both directions between the Boars Head and Hoghton Tower following a crash.
More pictures from the scene
Beer cans scattered across M6 after crash
A picture taken at the scene by Ben Smith shows beer cars strewn across the M6 following the crash.
Traffic map of the area
Southbound carriageway in the process of being reopened
National Highways said the southbound carriageway is now in the process of being reopened, but the northbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for several hours.
“All emergency services continue to work at the scene with trapped traffic northbound being released,” a spokesman added.
“Reopening the motorway is a priority but will take time due to the recovery of the lorry and its load and a subsequent fuel spill.
“Substantial damage has also been caused to the central barrier.”
Collision involved HGV, campervan and car
In a statement, police confirmed the crash involved a HGV, a campervan and a car.
The motorway is set to be closed in both directions for a “considerable amount of time” due to the lorry shedding its load and damage to the central reservation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We will update you when we can.”
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call 101, quoting log number 751 of August 30.
