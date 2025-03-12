If you’ve ever fancied running your own hotel, then here’s a chance to take over one that’s already highly-decorated.

The Fylde International in Palatine Road, Blackpool, is 4 Star Gold AA Accredited and in 2023 won Friendliest B & B of the Year 2023 (AA).

At that time, inspectors commented upon it’s prime location, close to all of the resort’s attractions, adding; “Accommodation is comfortable and all rooms are equipped with modern facilities. Families are well catered for with a choice of family rooms and suites available. A spacious lounge and a separate dedicated children's area ensure all guests can enjoy the relaxed and welcoming environment. A substantial buffet breakfast is served and private parking is available.”

Now it is offered for sale for £500,000 with agent Fleurets who describe it as a “well presented traditional bed & breakfast”. They say there are nine bedroom suites catering for families, owners accomodation and parking spaces for nine vehicles.

The property is detached and is made up of two adjoined semis. It is constructed over three storeys with the car park is located to front of 93 Palatine Road.

No reason has been given for the sale. The hotel is running as normal and is rated as ‘exceptional’ on Booking.com.