This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A hotel stay in Blackpool has gone viral - after the guests unexpectedly found themselves in the middle of a football match.

A TikTok video posted by FJerry shows a family opening their bedroom curtains and looking directly out onto a Blackpool FC game, with supporters in the stands on the other side of the glass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s captioned “Just got to our hotel. I think we need to change rooms...” So far it has been seen 5.9 million times.

In the short clip, the mum says: “We’ve just arrived at our hotel in Blackpool and we’ve got a football match out of our window, are you ready for this?”

The 70-room Blackpool FC Hotel, built into the Bloomfield Road stadium

Children open the curtains to reveal the players and the stadium, with chanting clearly heard in the background. They say: “Oh my God” several times, before the mum says it’s “crazy”.

There have been more than 860 comments on the clip, with most people impressed by the set up and demanding to know which hotel it is. One person said: “Dad knew exactly what he was doing when he booked the room!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People have responded that it’s at Blackpool FC Stadium Hotel. On the website, the pitch views come with Superior Rooms and it states: “Our Superior Rooms are very spacious with modern amenities. Relax on our comfortable beds while you peer out of the window to a special perspective of the Blackpool FC pitch.”