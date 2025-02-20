An entertainer who has performed in Blackpool for decades is in hospital with potential life changing injuries after an accident in her home.

Singer and all-round entertainer Katy Hart is well known on the resort’s entertainment scene, performing at South and Central Piers as well as local hotels as far back as the 1980s and until more recent times.

She is known for her stunning vocals, comic timing and immaculate costumes and has also performed at Butlins sites and Thomson holiday venues.

Entertainer Katy Hart has been left with serious injuries after an accident at home | Third party

But Scots lass Katy, who previously lived in the resort for many years, fell down some stairs at her home near Glasgow, leaving her currently paralysed from the waist down and with only limited arm movement.

She is undergoing treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

A GoFundme page has been set up by her son, Ben, to support her and has so far raised more than £9,000.

Now, Blackpool’s entertainment community is rallying round to help her as well.

There will be a special fundraising night of entertainment at the Viva Blackpool showbar on Sunday May 18, featuring some well known faces from the resort’s entertainment scene.

The Viva Blackpool showbar is hosting a fundraiser for entertainer Katy Hart | National World

Aptly, the event is called ‘That’s What Friends are For’.

Kyle Passmore, Marketing Executive for the Viva Group and an entertainer himself, said: “Katy is really well known and well loved among the performers, hoteliers and caravan parks here.

“She lived and worked in Blackpool for over 20 years before having a family and moving back to Scotland.

“Then she continued to come down to Blackpool and worked over here for the last 15 years.

“It’s really poignant that Kate’s fellow entertainers want to put on a special night and help the campaign, it shows how well thought-of she is here.”

Her son Ben said: “My Mum has sustained a life changing injury as a result of a fall at home leaving her currently paralysed from the waist down and only limited arm movement.

“She is currently being looked after in the Spinal Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

“We are looking to raise funds to help her through this very difficult period as she is unable to work

“Any and all donations will be gratefully accepted as we try to move forward.”

The star-studded lineup at Viva Blackpool includes:

Jimmy Nairn – A true showbiz legend with decades of experience in comedy and music.

Leye D Johns – Just recently celebrated 30 years in showbiz this Blackpool Legend will grace the stage alongside the incredibly talented Viva Cast.

D3VA – A phenomenal Blackpool-based vocal harmony group featuring Tracey Jordan, Diane Lynn, and Caz King.

Catherine Kerr – A superb vocalist with a powerful and engaging stage presence.

Carl Schofield – One of the North’s top comedians, known for his unforgettable performances at Blackpool’s Opera House.

Passmore - Hailing from Blackpool, Singer/ Songwriter known for his powerhouse vocals and captivating stage presence.

To help with Katy’s fundraising campaign, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-katy-harts-journey