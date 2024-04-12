We're a local business and this is why we're entering the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k fun run

This is your sign to register.
Published 12th Apr 2024, 09:23 BST
A team from Blackpool drink manufacturer Simpson’s is limbering up to take part in this year's Beaverbrook's Blackpool 10k fun run.

The group of four men and one woman - aged from their 20s to 50s - have been inspired to take part in the event as the Trinity Hospice - which is organising the event - is the company's charity of the year.

The business is also sponsoring the Elmer Trail which is in the resort for eight weeks, and is carrying out a range of sponsored events in the hope of raising £10,000 for Trinity Hospice.

The Simpsons 10k teamThe Simpsons 10k team
“I wouldn’t have got through it without them”

Sam Fletcher, planning and business resource manager for Simpsons, has a special reason to back the team, after her mum Serina Jean Webb died at the hospice last year. Sam said: "I've got first hand experience of the work they do. They 100 per cent go above and beyond - not just for the patient, but for all the family. I wouldn't have got through it without them."

How to join them

The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run takes place on Sunday, May 12. To sign up and make a difference to local hospice care, visit www.blackpoolfunrun.co.uk

