The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run takes place on Sunday, May 12. The event will once again set off from outside The Savoy Hotel and runners will head to Blackpool Pleasure Beach and back along the road, cheered on by hundreds of spectators as they cross the finish line.

The event, which is sponsored by Beaverbrooks, will raise money for Trinity Hospice. Last year, more than 1,500 people took part and £65,000 was raised for the hospice. This is why the event is so vital to the hospice work

To sign up and make a difference to local hospice care, visit www.blackpoolfunrun.co.uk

See if you can see yourself or your friends in the pictures below.

