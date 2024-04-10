Jumping for joy at the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun RunJumping for joy at the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run
Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run: Here's 36 pictures from the 2023 event as we look forward to this year

Have you signed up yet?

Published 10th Apr 2024, 17:12 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 17:14 BST

The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run takes place on Sunday, May 12. The event will once again set off from outside The Savoy Hotel and runners will head to Blackpool Pleasure Beach and back along the road, cheered on by hundreds of spectators as they cross the finish line.

The event, which is sponsored by Beaverbrooks, will raise money for Trinity Hospice. Last year, more than 1,500 people took part and £65,000 was raised for the hospice. This is why the event is so vital to the hospice work

To sign up and make a difference to local hospice care, visit www.blackpoolfunrun.co.uk

See if you can see yourself or your friends in the pictures below.

Getting ready

1. Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run

Getting ready Photo: staff

Colourful scenes

2. Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run

Colourful scenes Photo: staff

A run along the Prom

3. Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run

A run along the Prom Photo: staff

40th anniversary Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run

4. Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run

40th anniversary Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run Photo: staff

In the zone

5. Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run

In the zone Photo: staff

Keep going

6. Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run

Keep going Photo: staff

