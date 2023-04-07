Elmer the patchwork elephant has arrived in Blackpool, and you will soon see these brightly decorated statues popping up around town!

Blackpool’s first major public art trail was launched this week, which will see 30 large Elmer sculptures installed – creating a parade through the town that will be enjoyed by visitors and locals for eight weeks in Spring 2024.

The large elephants are inspired by David McKee’s beloved children’s books. Each will be uniquely decorated by artists, and joined by a herd of smaller Elmers which will be decorated by youngsters in the resort.

The sculptures, which will be sponsored by businesses and organisations, will be placed around key landmarks, streets, and open spaces in across Blackpool, enjoyed by visitors who will be encouraged to visit as many as possible.

The project is done in collaboration with Wild in Art and Andersen Press, and will raise funds for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Linzi Warburton, Head of Fundraising at Brian House, says “Elmer is a much-loved character and represents kindness, differences, acceptance, and friendship. There’s no other beloved character like him which celebrates the differences that make our children so very special.

“Elmer’s Big Blackpool Parade is the largest event we have ever organised, and we are delighted to be partnering with Wild in Art and Andersen Press with their expertise and advice.

Charlie Langhorne, Managing Director and Co-founder of Wild in Art said: “Elmer will bring colour and creativity to Blackpool next year.

“Our events are designed to bring the enjoyment of public art to everyone while offering new ways for people to explore their local area and we hope that, through the trail, we can inspire businesses, the creative sector and the wider community to come together to create something very special which will have significant impact.”

Businesses and organisations are invited to ‘join the herd’ at a corporate launch event taking place at Blackpool Football Club in April. To find out more, visit https://www.brianhouse.org.uk/elmerblackpool/

