Temperatures are set to reach 24C in Blackpool this week - but residents have been warned to prepare for thunderstorms and flash flooding.

Blackpool will finally have a few days of warm and sunny weather this week as summer arrives.

It has been long overdue and luckily comes as families enjoy the school summer holidays.

The resort’s beaches are expected to be busy and beer gardens should also do a roaring trade as temperatures reach 24C on Wednesday.

However, heavy showers and thunderstorms could develop on Thursday, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow warning.

The warning covers all of Lancashire and will be in place from 1am until 11.59pm, but temperatures will remain warm.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “An area of showery rain is likely to develop and move northeastwards across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England.

“This will be heavy and perhaps thundery at times, persisting through Thursday morning before easing towards midday.

“Some areas could receive rain accumulations of 25-50 mm over the course of a few hours.”

The resort’s beaches are expected to be busy | Daniel Martino

Residents have been warned that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

There is also a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services as well as power cuts.

What should I expect?

Weather forecast for Blackpool

Tuesday, July 30

Another fine, settled day with early patchy low cloud breaking to give plenty of sunshine, and feeling very warm.

Some high cloud may turn skies a little hazy at times.

Maximum temperature 25C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Wednesday, July 31

Feeling very warm in the sunshine with light winds though somewhat breezier later.

Maximum temperature 24C. Minimum temperature 16C.

Thursday, August 1

Hot and humid on Thursday with thunderstorms possible in places, perhaps with torrential downpours and hail.

Yellow weather warning in place from 1am until 11.59pm.

Maximum temperature 22C. Minimum temperature 15C.

Friday, August 2

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 23C. Minimum temperature 15C.

Saturday, August 3

Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Maximum temperature 20C. Minimum temperature 15C.

Sunday, August 4

A cloudy day.

Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 15C.

Monday, August 5

Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon.