Former grocery store in Fleetwood in application to serve drinks under name The Tipsy Frog
For many years the premises were known as Broadwater Stores, a retail business on the corner of Meadow Avenue and Broadwater Avenue, a residential area.
However, the owners now hope the building can become a licensed premises which will be able to play recorded music.
They have applied for a premises licence, which would allow them to serve alcohol to be consumed onsite as a licensed premises seven days a week.
Sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, and the provision of recorded music to be played inside the premises, would take place Sunday to Thursday from noon to 11pm.
On Friday and Saturday the times would be from noon to midnight with an additional non-standard timing sought for from the terminal hour on New Years Eve to the opening hour of New Years Day. Wyre’s licensing committee is due to hear the application on Thursday, August 1. Four letters of objection to the proposals have been lodged with the council, these representations being from Wyre Council Environmental Health and three local residents.
One of the objectors stated: “This is an area where families live and children play.
“A residential area is not a place for a piblic bar. Residents should be able to go in and out of their homes without the disturbamce from constant music and people drinking day and night.”
Wyre’s Environmental Health officer would accept the application on the basis that the operational times were earlier, given the fact it is in a residential area.
The would mean it woud be open to the public, Sunday to Thursday, no later than 11pm ,recorded music no later than 10.30pm and supply of alcohol no later than 10.30pm.
On Fridays and Saturdays, it would be open to the public no later than midnight,, with recorded music to no later than 11pm and supply of alcohol no later than 11.30pm.
The licensing officer added: “At the time of drafting this report, colleagues in planning have confirmed that there no valid planning application for a change of use has been received.
“A planning application received 21 May 2024 was incomplete.”
