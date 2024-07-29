Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Specially trained people will wear the orange button to signify they have are qualified to help people struggling with suicidal thoughts.

The orange button scheme aims to get more people involved in suicide prevention through specialised training, which qualifies them to help people feeling suicidal and direct them to resources that can help them and their mental health.

The orange button wearers cannot provide counselling but can direct people struggling to relevant services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An orange button sticker can also be supplied to businesses and organisations such as cafes, shops, and pubs and placed in a prominent window alerting people to trained staff available to help.

Current orange button holders include Michelle Lemn, the Organisational Development and Wellbeing Manager at the University of Cumbria, John Waring, a probation officer at the National Probation Service, and many more.

Train to become an orange button holder and help prevent suicide | Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS integrated care board

Where can I get the training to become an orange button wearer?

Funded training sessions can be booked through Lancashire Mind here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Mind offers the following courses: Young Persons Suicide First Aid, Mental Health First Aid, Suicide First Aid Lite, suicide first aid, Adult Mental Health First Aid and Safetalk.

Where can I get my orange button once I have completed the training?

Once you have completed your training, your provider will inform you about applying for your orange button.

What are the aims of the orange button scheme?

Create a community of people trained in suicide awareness who have gained skills, including active listening, from quality-assured training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creating a network of organisations with orange button wearers in place that can be identified, listened to, and signposted.