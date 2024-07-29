Why are people wearing orange buttons around Blackpool, and how could they save your life?
The orange button scheme aims to get more people involved in suicide prevention through specialised training, which qualifies them to help people feeling suicidal and direct them to resources that can help them and their mental health.
The orange button wearers cannot provide counselling but can direct people struggling to relevant services.
An orange button sticker can also be supplied to businesses and organisations such as cafes, shops, and pubs and placed in a prominent window alerting people to trained staff available to help.
Current orange button holders include Michelle Lemn, the Organisational Development and Wellbeing Manager at the University of Cumbria, John Waring, a probation officer at the National Probation Service, and many more.
Where can I get the training to become an orange button wearer?
Funded training sessions can be booked through Lancashire Mind here.
Lancashire Mind offers the following courses: Young Persons Suicide First Aid, Mental Health First Aid, Suicide First Aid Lite, suicide first aid, Adult Mental Health First Aid and Safetalk.
Where can I get my orange button once I have completed the training?
Once you have completed your training, your provider will inform you about applying for your orange button.
What are the aims of the orange button scheme?
Create a community of people trained in suicide awareness who have gained skills, including active listening, from quality-assured training.
Creating a network of organisations with orange button wearers in place that can be identified, listened to, and signposted.
Promoting from within the community will ensure that all communities are aware of the Orange Button, what it signifies, and how people can be involved.
