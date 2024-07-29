Why are people wearing orange buttons around Blackpool, and how could they save your life?

By Luke Patrick
Published 29th Jul 2024, 15:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Specially trained people will wear the orange button to signify they have are qualified to help people struggling with suicidal thoughts.

The orange button scheme aims to get more people involved in suicide prevention through specialised training, which qualifies them to help people feeling suicidal and direct them to resources that can help them and their mental health. 

The orange button wearers cannot provide counselling but can direct people struggling to relevant services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An orange button sticker can also be supplied to businesses and organisations such as cafes, shops, and pubs and placed in a prominent window alerting people to trained staff available to help.

Current orange button holders include Michelle Lemn, the Organisational Development and Wellbeing Manager at the University of Cumbria, John Waring, a probation officer at the National Probation Service, and many more.

Train to become an orange button holder and help prevent suicideTrain to become an orange button holder and help prevent suicide
Train to become an orange button holder and help prevent suicide | Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS integrated care board

Where can I get the training to become an orange button wearer?

Funded training sessions can be booked through Lancashire Mind here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Mind offers the following courses: Young Persons Suicide First Aid, Mental Health First Aid, Suicide First Aid Lite, suicide first aid, Adult Mental Health First Aid and Safetalk.

Where can I get my orange button once I have completed the training?

Once you have completed your training, your provider will inform you about applying for your orange button.

What are the aims of the orange button scheme?

Create a community of people trained in suicide awareness who have gained skills, including active listening, from quality-assured training.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Creating a network of organisations with orange button wearers in place that can be identified, listened to, and signposted.

Promoting from within the community will ensure that all communities are aware of the Orange Button, what it signifies, and how people can be involved.

Related topics:PeopleMental HealthPubsCommunityUniversity of Cumbria

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.