Storm Éowyn Lancashire: When windy weather will end as new Met Office warning issued for weekend

The Met Office has issued its weekend forecast and has confirmed when the stormy weather will pass...

An amber weather warning for wind remains in effect until 9pm today (Friday, January 24), covering the whole of Lancashire.

Blackpool and the Fylde coast was battered by Storm Eowyn on Friday (January 24)Blackpool and the Fylde coast was battered by Storm Eowyn on Friday (January 24)
Blackpool and the Fylde coast was battered by Storm Eowyn on Friday (January 24) | Dave Nelson

However, Saturday is expected to be a lot calmer with no weather alerts issued by the Met Office at this stage. In fact, the Met Office says we can expect sunny intervals by late morning after a cloudy start to the weekend.

More windy weather is expected on the Lancashire coast on Sunday. A yellow weather warning for Blackpool and the Fylde coast will be in effect from 8am until 3pm. The yellow wind warning includes Kirkham and parts of the Fylde and Wyre, with wind gusts expected to reach 45mph.
More windy weather is expected on the Lancashire coast on Sunday. A yellow weather warning for Blackpool and the Fylde coast will be in effect from 8am until 3pm. The yellow wind warning includes Kirkham and parts of the Fylde and Wyre, with wind gusts expected to reach 45mph. | Met Office

More weather warnings

But more windy weather is likely to return to the Lancashire coast on Sunday. The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for Blackpool and the Fylde coast, which will be in effect from 8am until 3pm.

The yellow wind warning includes Kirkham and parts of the Fylde and Wyre, with wind gusts expected to reach 45mph.

The disruptive conditions are not expected to reach Preston or other areas in the county.

When will the wind stop?

Monday (January 26) will see more windy weather, with gusts of up to 40mph in parts of Lancashire, as well as rainy conditions.

But we should see the worst of the weather by Wednesday (January 28), when conditions in Lancashire and across the UK are expected to settle.

