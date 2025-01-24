Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parts of Blackpool town centre have been shut for safety after roofing was blown off buildings today, crashing onto streets below.

Pictures from Corporation Street show fire crews at the scene, where large parts of roofing are scattered across the road and pavements.

The roofing was reportedly blown off the Council’s four-storey Municipal Buildings and Jobcentre, where staff have been evacuated after it was deemed unsafe for them to work at the offices.

Corporation Street in Blackpool town centre has been shut after parts of the roof blew off the Jobcentre building | Colin Boreta

Video from the scene shows large sections of roofing smashed on the pavements and blocking roads, as Council teams clear up the debris and fire crews make the street safe.

Blackpool Transport said diversions are in place and services will not be serving Corporation Street or Market Street. | Colin Boreta

Bus diversions

Blackpool Transport said diversions are in place and services will not be serving Corporation Street or Market Street.

Northbound services will be serving St Johns Square and southbound services will be serving Bickerstaffe House, as per the winter Illuminations timetable.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Transport said: “Due to multiple road closures and dangerous buildings caused by the current weather, we are putting in a diversion for all services in the town Centre area for everyone's safety.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will update you as soon as anything changes.”

You can follow the latest updates on Storm Eowyn in our live blog here.