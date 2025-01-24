Blackpool’s tram service has been temporarily suspended due to high winds from Storm Éowyn.

Operators Blackpool Transport says its team is monitoring the situation and will issue an update later.

The company said on its social media site: “Due to wind conditions caused by the current storm, all of our tram services are temporarily suspended to ensure the safety of our customers and team.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and are looking to operate a bus replacement service as soon as possible.

“We will let you know details about this as soon as we can.