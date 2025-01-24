Live traffic and travel updates as Storm Eowyn strikes Lancashire with 80mph winds
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind which came in to effect at midnight and will remain in force until 9pm.
LIVE: Storm Éowyn hits Lancashire - latest traffic and travel updates
19 pictures reveal scale of damage as Storm Éowyn brings 80mph winds
Pictures taken across Lancashire reveal the extent of the destruction caused by Storm Éowyn.
A walk through a storm-damaged Blackpool
These are the scenes today as Storm Eowyn batters Blackpool town centre, ripping roofs off buildings and causing offices in the town centre to evacuate staff...
Roof blows off Council offices
Parts of Blackpool town centre have been shut for safety after roofing was blown off buildings today, crashing onto streets below.
Pictures from Corporation Street show fire crews at the scene, where large parts of roofing are scattered across the road and pavements.
The roofing was reportedly blown off the Council’s four-storey Municipal Buildings and Jobcentre, where staff have been evacuated after it was deemed unsafe for them to work at the offices.
Amounderness Way still closed after lorry blows over
Police were called to the scene in Fleetwood where the HGV was found on its side near Farmer Parr’s shortly after 10am.
At 1pm, Amounderness Way remained closed between Bourne Road and Eros Roundabout while recovery takes place.
Blackpool Zoo closed due to Storm Éowyn
Blackpool Zoo has closed today due to Storm Éowyn.
A spokesperson for the zoo said: “Due to Storm Éowyn, we have made the decision to close today.
“We sincerely apologise for any disruption to your plans. The safety of our visitors, staff, and animals is our highest priority.
“Our dedicated animal care team will still be caring for and monitoring all animals throughout this period.
“Thank you for your understanding and patience.”
School closed due to Storm Éowyn damage
Baines School in Poulton-le-Fylde has been forced to close today due to damage caused by Storm Éowyn.
A spokesperson for the school said: “Owing to some damage to the school building and the resultant closure of some classrooms, the difficult decision has been taken to close the school for all pupils from 11am this morning.”
M6 closed in Lancashire due to Storm Éowyn
The M6 northbound is closed near Lancaster while National Highways ensure the trees on the roadside are safe to pass during Storm Éowyn today.
“We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we clear the road,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.
Lorry blown over in Storm Eowyn winds
A lorry blew over in strong winds this morning, blocking Amounderness Way in Fleetwood.
Police were called to the scene where the HGV was found on its side near Farmer Parr’s shortly after 10am.
Dog owners told not to go out for a walk today
A warning has been issued to dog owners due to Storm Eowyn today.
Experts at Vets Now say people should avoid taking their dogs for a walk due to the risk from heavy winds and flying debris.
Principal vet at Vets Now Liverpool, Sadie Spencer, said: “With Storm Eowyn on the way, it’s hugely important for pet owners to take extra care and caution.
“The Met Office advice for staying safe during a storm is to stay indoors as much as possible and we can’t emphasise enough that this is the safest option for your pets too.
“Skipping a routine dog walk while extreme weather warnings are in place may mean that dogs and puppies can’t get their daily dose of exercise, but it’s the far safer option to avoid accidents and emergencies.”
Trams suspended due to heavy winds
Blackpool’s tram service has been temporarily suspended due to high winds from Storm Éowyn.
Operators Blackpool Transport says its team is monitoring the situation and will issue an update later.
The company said on its social media site: “Due to wind conditions caused by the current storm, all of our tram services are temporarily suspended to ensure the safety of our customers and team.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and are looking to operate a bus replacement service as soon as possible.
“We will let you know details about this as soon as we can.
“Our team is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as soon as the weather improves, and services can safely resume.”
Thornton road closure
Further to our earlier post regarding the road closure in Station Road, Thornton, we can now confirm the road has since reopened.
Railway warning: Do Not Travel North of Preston
This notice greeted those catching trains at Preston railway station this morning.
“Due to Storm Eowyn, Do Not Travel North of Preston on Friday, January 24.
“No bus replacement or alternative travel provided. Disruption expected till Saturday, January 25.”
