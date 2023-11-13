Experts at leading UK automotive company Swansway Motor Group have shared their top tips for staying safe on the road during Storm Debi.

"Prioritising safety during driving is crucial, especially in challenging weather like Storm Debi. Such conditions pose significant risks on the road, but there are straightforward methods to improve your safety."

Preparation is key

"Before heading out, review the weather forecast and road conditions. If conditions get worse, find a safe place to pull over until the worst passes. It’s always better to wait out the bad weather than to challenge it.

"Additionally, it's wise to carry an emergency kit in your car during stormy outings. Including essentials like blankets, flashlights, non-perishable food, and a first-aid kit can be invaluable if you become stranded."

Slow down

"Poor visibility and slick roads during a storm can make driving quite hazardous. Drive with caution and give extra distance between your vehicle and the ones ahead to allow for better reaction time."

Check your tyres

In light of the approaching Road Safety Week, it's important to connect Storm Debi's impact to road safety. Maintaining your tyres plays a crucial role in ensuring safety during adverse conditions.

Car experts at Swansway Motor Group, highlighted the significance of well-kept tyres during stormy weather. “It’s essential to regularly check tyre tread and pressure to make sure you have the best traction for navigating slippery roads safely.”

“A quick test using a 20p coin, placed in the main tread grooves of your tyre, is an easy hack to see if they’re safe. If the coin is mostly covered, your tyre meets the legal depth limit. If the outer edge is mostly visible, you may need to get your tyres replaced.”

“Especially with Road Safety Week ahead, it's important to remember this tip, as poorly maintained tyres or inadequate tread depth can lead to aquaplaning, compromising your ability to control the car.”

Use Your Headlights

Visibility is often reduced during storms. Ensure to turn on your headlights to improve visibility and increase the likelihood of being seen by other drivers. Dipped headlights are the brightest headlights that you can use without causing glare to other road users.

Stay Calm and Focused

Driving in stormy conditions can be stressful, but it's crucial to maintain composure behind the wheel.

Steer clear of sudden movements or erratic steering, and always keep your eyes on the road. Try to plan your route beforehand, familiarise yourself with the roads, and avoid areas that could be flooded or blocked.