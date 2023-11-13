Storm Debi: Live weather, travel and flooding updates as Met Office warns of 60mph winds
Gusts of up to 80mph have been forecast along the coast
The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings ahead of Storm Debi hitting Lancashire on Monday (November 13).
We'll be bringing you all the latest weather, travel and flooding updates right here as Storm Debi passes through the region.
Amber and yellow warning are in place throughout the day
Today's hour-by-hour storm forecast
Met Office forecast: “A spell of very strong westerly winds is expected to develop later Monday morning across northwest England in association with Storm Debi.
"Inland gusts of 60-65 mph are likely in places whilst along the coast gusts of 70-80 mph are expected. Winds will gradually ease into the evening.”
Hour-by-hour
9am – 10% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 34mph
10am – 10% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 43mph
11am – 80% chance of rain, 10°, wind gusts 48mph
12pm – 80% chance of rain, 10°, wind gusts 54mph
1pm – 50% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 58mph
2pm – 60% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 62mph
3pm – 80% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 56mph
4pm – 10% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 52mph
5pm – 10% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 46mph
6pm – 10% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 39mph
7pm – 30% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 37mph
8pm – 10% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 33mph
9pm – 60% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 30mph
10pm – 60% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 29mph
11pm – 60% chance of rain, 11°, wind gusts 29mph
Video: Storm Debi arrives in Blackpool
These are the scenes on Blackpool's seafront as Storm Debi lashes the Fylde Coast with gale-force winds and heavy rain today.
Seven flood alerts issued for Lancashire
Parts of Lancashire could be hit by flash flooding today (November 13) as heavy downpours hit the county.
It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain and an amber warning for wind.
Here are all the flood alerts issued by the Environment Agency
Coast from Fleetwood to Blackpool Areas most at risk include Fleetwood, Larkholme, Broadwater, Cleveleys, Rossall Beach, Anchorsholme, Blackpool and Revoe.
Highest tide level is expected to be at Fleetwood, Larkholme, Broadwater, Cleveleys, Rossall Beach, Anchorsholme, Blackpool and Revoe at 10:45 AM on 13/11/2023. Flooding is possible two hours either side of this time.
Wyre estuary from Fleetwood and Knott End to Little Eccleston
Areas most at risk include Tiger's Tail, Wyre Dock, Burrow's Marsh, Burn Naze, Thornton, Trunnah, Stanah, Poulton-le-Fylde, Skippool, Hambleton, Cold Row, Little Singleton, Little Eccleston and Crow Woods.
Highest tide level is expected to be at Tiger's Tail, Wyre Dock, Burrow's Marsh, Burn Naze, Thornton, Trunnah, Stanah, Poulton-le-Fylde, Skippool, Hambleton, Cold Row, Little Singleton, Little Eccleston and Crow Woods at 10:45 AM on 13/11/2023. Flooding is possible two hours either side of this time.
Coast at North Morecambe Bay Flooding is possible at Coast at North Morecambe Bay from Roosebeck to Carnforth including low lying areas around Ulverston, Greenodd, Haverthwaite, Flookburgh, Grange-over-Sands, Levens, Milnthorpe, Sandside, Arnside and Silverdale between 08:45 AM and 12:45 PM on 13/11/2023.
Coast from Heysham to Cockerham
Areas most at risk include Sandylands, Middleton, Sunderland, Bank Houses, Hillam, Sand Side and Cockerham Moss.
Highest tide level is expected to be at Sandylands, Middleton, Sunderland, Bank Houses, Hillam, Sand Side and Cockerham Moss at 10:45 AM on 13/11/2023. Flooding is possible two hours either side of this time.
Lune estuary south west of Lancaster
Areas most at risk include Aldcliffe Marsh, Heaton Marsh, Marsh, Greyhound Bridge, Skerton Bridge, Newton, Overton, Middleton, Glasson and Thurnham Moss.
Highest tide level is expected to be at Aldcliffe Marsh, Heaton Marsh, Marsh, Greyhound Bridge, Skerton Bridge, Newton, Overton, Middleton, Glasson and Thurnham Moss at 10:45 AM on 13/11/2023. Flooding is possible two hours either side of this time.
Rivers Brathay, Rothay and Winster
Flood alert area: Rivers Brathay, Rothay and Winster and other watercourses, from Grasmere to Grange-over-Sands including low lying areas around Ambleside, Skelwith Bridge, Windermere, Hawkshead, Newby Bridge, Backbarrow, Cark and Cartmel.
Rivers Duddon, Crake and Mill Beck
River levels have risen on the Rivers Duddon, Crake and Mill Beck due to Storm Debi.
Flooding is possible at Rivers Duddon, Crake and Mill Beck and other watercourses, from Coniston to Barrow-in-Furness including low lying areas around Ulpha, Duddon Bridge, Broughton in Furness, Kirkby-in-Furness, Dalton in Furness and Ulverston from 07:45 AM on 13/11/2023.
New weather warning for heavy rain
The Met Office has issued yet another weather warning covering all of Lancashire, this time for rain.
The third alert, a yellow warning, is on top of the amber wind warnings already issued. According to forecasters, the latest alert comes into force at 11am today (November 13) and lasts until 6pm tonight.
Forecasters say: "Heavy rain associated with the passage of Storm Debi will cause some local disruption."
Video: Today's Met Office forecast
Car expert reveals life-saving tips for driving in Storm Debi
Experts at leading UK automotive company Swansway Motor Group have shared their top tips for staying safe on the road during Storm Debi.
"Prioritising safety during driving is crucial, especially in challenging weather like Storm Debi. Such conditions pose significant risks on the road, but there are straightforward methods to improve your safety."
Preparation is key
"Before heading out, review the weather forecast and road conditions. If conditions get worse, find a safe place to pull over until the worst passes. It’s always better to wait out the bad weather than to challenge it.
"Additionally, it's wise to carry an emergency kit in your car during stormy outings. Including essentials like blankets, flashlights, non-perishable food, and a first-aid kit can be invaluable if you become stranded."
Slow down
"Poor visibility and slick roads during a storm can make driving quite hazardous. Drive with caution and give extra distance between your vehicle and the ones ahead to allow for better reaction time."
Check your tyres
In light of the approaching Road Safety Week, it's important to connect Storm Debi's impact to road safety. Maintaining your tyres plays a crucial role in ensuring safety during adverse conditions.
Car experts at Swansway Motor Group, highlighted the significance of well-kept tyres during stormy weather. “It’s essential to regularly check tyre tread and pressure to make sure you have the best traction for navigating slippery roads safely.”
“A quick test using a 20p coin, placed in the main tread grooves of your tyre, is an easy hack to see if they’re safe. If the coin is mostly covered, your tyre meets the legal depth limit. If the outer edge is mostly visible, you may need to get your tyres replaced.”
“Especially with Road Safety Week ahead, it's important to remember this tip, as poorly maintained tyres or inadequate tread depth can lead to aquaplaning, compromising your ability to control the car.”
Use Your Headlights
Visibility is often reduced during storms. Ensure to turn on your headlights to improve visibility and increase the likelihood of being seen by other drivers. Dipped headlights are the brightest headlights that you can use without causing glare to other road users.
Stay Calm and Focused
Driving in stormy conditions can be stressful, but it's crucial to maintain composure behind the wheel.
Steer clear of sudden movements or erratic steering, and always keep your eyes on the road. Try to plan your route beforehand, familiarise yourself with the roads, and avoid areas that could be flooded or blocked.
If you start feeling tired, take a break and pull over. Never drive when your visibility or vehicle control is compromised.
Hundreds of electricity engineers on standby for power cuts
Electricity North West is warning customers to be prepared as Storm Debi hits the region today with strong winds likely to cause power cuts.
Engineers are on standby across the region and emergency plans have been stood up so that teams can respond to issues as quickly as possible if the power network is damaged.
Electricity North West incident manager, Mark Mercer, said: “We cut trees all year round to clear them from power lines but strong winds can still cause damage and blow other debris into the network causing power cuts.
“We have 44,000km of overhead lines across the North West, enough to wrap all the way around the world. We’re monitoring the network in real time and we’ve ramped up our standby cover for the next couple of days so that we’re ready to respond wherever the worst of the weather hits.
“The key thing during a storm like this is to keep everyone safe. If you see any damaged equipment then stay well clear as it could still be live. Call us on 105 and we will send engineers to make it safe, or if there’s a life-threatening situation call 999.”
You can prepare ahead of possible power cuts by charging phones and laptops, getting blankets and torches ready and speaking with neighbours or family members so you know what to do. For more tips and for live power cut information go to www.enwl.co.uk/powercuts.
"Stay well away from sea walls", warns RNLI
Lifeboat teams are advising people to stay away from the sea walls along the Promenade in Blackpool today.
"The Met Office has forecast winds of up to 80mph from 10am to 4pm blowing onshore.
"The high tide today is 10.39am.
"Please take care and stay well away from the Promenade sea walls during this time.
"If you see anything of concern, call the Coastguard on 999."
Stay away from seafront, says Coastguard
Coastguard teams on the Fylde Coast are urging people to avoid the seafront today due to the dangers posed by high winds.
HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: "Very strong and disruptive winds are expected in our area today.
"Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.
"Please avoid the sea front area particularly at high tide."
National Highways warning for motorists
A weather alert has been issued for the motorway network in Lancashire due to Storm Debi today (Monday, November 13).
Highways bosses are urging drivers of high-sided and large vehicles to reconsider whether they need to travel on the M6, M55, M65 and M61 between 9am and 4pm. Motorhomes, vans, tippers, articulated HGVs, vehicles towing trailers or caravans, double-decker buses and car transporters, as well as motorbikes, are said to be at some risk due to the weather.