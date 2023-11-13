News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool transport: all trams south of North Pier cancelled due to Storm Debi

All Blackpool trams south of North Pier have been cancelled this afternoon (Monday, November 13) due to the effects of Storm Debi.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Nov 2023, 15:43 GMT
An amber weather warning for rain and wind is in place for the whole of Lancashire from 10am until 4pm as Storm Debi hits the UK.

This afternoon, Blackpool Transport has announced that the storm has meant they have had to “curtail” the tram service in Blackpool, meaning no trams will travel south of North Pier.

At 2:53pm, a Blackpool Tranpsort spokesperson tweeted: “Due to extreme weather we are having to curtail service on our tramway.

"Trams will currently only serve stops between North Pier and Fleetwood Ferry.

“At this time, No trams are running further south than North Pier.”

