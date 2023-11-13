All Blackpool trams have now been cancelled this evening (Monday, November 13) due to the effects of Storm Debi.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An amber weather warning for rain and wind was in place for the whole of Lancashire from 10am until 6pm as Storm Debi hits the UK and it has caused serious travel disruption across the county.

Initially, Blackpool Transport announced that the storm had meant their tram service was curtailed – with no trams travelling south of North Pier – but now this has been escalated to a full service suspension in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 2:53pm, a Blackpool Tranpsort spokesperson tweeted: “Due to extreme weather we are having to curtail service on our tramway.

All Blackpool trams are now cancelled for the rest of the evening (November 13) due to Storm Debi

"Trams will currently only serve stops between North Pier and Fleetwood Ferry.

“At this time, No trams are running further south than North Pier.”

However at 4:00pm, Blackpool Transport added that all trams were now suspended due to the extreme weather.