Blackpool transport: all trams now cancelled for the rest of the evening due to Storm Debi
and live on Freeview channel 276
An amber weather warning for rain and wind was in place for the whole of Lancashire from 10am until 6pm as Storm Debi hits the UK and it has caused serious travel disruption across the county.
Initially, Blackpool Transport announced that the storm had meant their tram service was curtailed – with no trams travelling south of North Pier – but now this has been escalated to a full service suspension in Blackpool.
At 2:53pm, a Blackpool Tranpsort spokesperson tweeted: “Due to extreme weather we are having to curtail service on our tramway.
"Trams will currently only serve stops between North Pier and Fleetwood Ferry.
“At this time, No trams are running further south than North Pier.”
However at 4:00pm, Blackpool Transport added that all trams were now suspended due to the extreme weather.
In an update at 7:00pm, Blackpool Transport tweeted: “Tram services suspended for the rest of the evening. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”