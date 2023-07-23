Lancashire weather: Live updates as heavy rain brings flooding and disruption to county this weekend
The Met Office issued a weather warning after predicting parts of the country could see up to 70mm of rain.
The warning, which covers all of Lancashire, will end at 11.59pm on Sunday (July 23).
Back Lane at Weeton closed due to a fallen tree
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Please be aware Back Lane at Weeton is currently closed due to a fallen tree.
“Also take care in the area as there is a lot of localised flooding.”
BonBons Coffee Bar in Penwortham closed due to flooding
Person rescued from car after road in Fulwood floods during heavy rain
Black Bull Lane was shut between Conway Drive and Queens Drive at around 10am Sunday (July 23).
The fire service later confirmed they were called to help a person who had become trapped in their car due to the road flooding.
Emergency services urged motorists to use alternative routes as the scene was cleared.
Bus routes in Blackpool affected by heavy flooding
Heavy flooding affected a number of bus routes in Blackpool:
- Service 74 - Fleetwood to Preston: Due to flooding along Lawsons Road/Trunnah Road, Service 74 is having to divert using Fleetwood Road and Victoria Road East in both directions.
- Service 2C - Knott End to Blackpool: The service will will be using Burned House Lane, Lancaster Lane onto Sandy Lane.
Stopes Brow and Sandy Lane in Lower Darwen closed due to flooding
Flood alerts issued across Lancashire as heavy rain continues to batter county
12 local areas in Lancashire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire all received alerts, meaning flooding is possible, as well as isolated alerts in Leicestershire and Middlesbrough.
A flood warning was issued for the River Wyre at Kirkland Bridge as water levels rose due to heavy rainfall.
Flooding was forecast to affect locations near the River Wyre, with low lying land expected to be most affected.
A flood warning was also issued at the River Darwen at Higher Walton.
Residents were urged to put their flood plan into action and to avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.
Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain as downpours set to continue in Lancashire
Forecasters said the rain is “likely to cause some disruption, particularly to outdoor events.”
