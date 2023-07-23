12 local areas in Lancashire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire all received alerts, meaning flooding is possible, as well as isolated alerts in Leicestershire and Middlesbrough.

A flood warning was issued for the River Wyre at Kirkland Bridge as water levels rose due to heavy rainfall.

Flooding was forecast to affect locations near the River Wyre, with low lying land expected to be most affected.

A flood warning was also issued at the River Darwen at Higher Walton.

Residents were urged to put their flood plan into action and to avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.