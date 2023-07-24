Numerous flood alerts were out in place across Lancashire on Sunday afternoon (July 25) after heavy rain battered the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A healthcare worker, who lives on Lawsons Road in Thornton, said she “missed a second day of work” as a result.

Sue Tamasa told the Blackpool Gazette: “I work in a nursing home 12 hour shifts so I have lost a large amount of money, plus the home is now short staffed.”

The flood warnings were removed on Monday morning, with the weather outlook for the rest of the week looking slightly better.

Here’s the weather forecast for this week:

Monday (July 24)

Sporadic showers are expected to hit Blackpool throughout the week (Credit: Erik Witsoe)

Monday is expected to remain dry but cloudy, with temperatures reaching around 17C in the afternoon.

The temperature is expected to drop to around 15C at 10pm.

Tuesday (July 25)

Tuesday is expected to remain relatively dry, with light showers predicted at 11am to 3pm.

The scene in North Square, Cleveleys, following the torrential rain

Advertisement Hide Ad

The afternoon is set to be slightly sunnier, with temperatures reaching around 17C.

Wednesday (July 26)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday will be a slightly wetter day, with scattered rain predicted throughout the morning and afternoon.

Residents across the Fylde coast said they were trapped in their homes due to severe flooding

The rain is expected to become heavier at around 10pm.

The morning is expected to be slightly cooler, with temperatures reaching approximately 15C.

The mercury is set to reach 19C at 4pm, dropping to 16C in the evening.

Thursday (July 27)

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s expected to be a slightly wet start on Thursday morning, with rain predicted between 1am and 10am.

The sun is expected to shine briefly at 1pm before turning cloudy for the rest of the day.

Lows of 15C are predicted, with highs of 19C.

Friday (July 28)

A cloudy day, with a chance of light showers at 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures are expected to reach around 20C in the afternoon.

Saturday (July 29)

Saturday is predicted to be a sunny but wet day, with scattered showers expected throughout the morning and evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be around 14C in the morning, with temperatures expected to reach around 18C in the evening.

Sunday (July 30)

Another wet day with sunny intervals throughout the morning and evening.