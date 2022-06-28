Monday’s torrential downpour left a number of roads in Cleveleys impassable and caused a power cut and school closure in Fleetwood as drains backed up.

On Tuesday, more heavy rain is forecast to sweep across the region between 12pm until 8pm.

The unwelcome weather will be met with disappointment by music fans as Lytham Festival’s 10 days of rock, pop and soul kicks off today.

The scene in Cross Way, Cleveleys on Monday morning following the early morning downpour.

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool and the Fylde coast on Tuesday.

10:00 – Light cloud with 5% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 15C

11:00 – Light cloud with 70% chance of rain | Wind gust 32mph | 16C

12:00 – Heavy cloud with 95% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 15C

13:00 – Heavy cloud with 95% chance of rain | Wind gust 27mph | 15C

14:00 – Heavy cloud with 95% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 15C

15:00 – Heavy cloud with 95% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 14C

16:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 15C

17:00 – Heavy cloud with 80% chance of rain | Wind gust 31mph | 15C

18:00 – Heavy cloud with 80% chance of rain | Wind gust 31mph | 16C

19:00 – Heavy cloud with 50% chance of rain | Wind gust 32mph | 16C

20:00 – Heavy cloud with 80% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 15C

21:00 – Light cloud with 10% chance of rain | Wind gust 29mph | 15C

22:00 – Light cloud with 10% chance of rain | Wind gust 27mph | 15C