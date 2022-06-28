Monday’s torrential downpour left a number of roads in Cleveleys impassable and caused a power cut and school closure in Fleetwood as drains backed up.
On Tuesday, more heavy rain is forecast to sweep across the region between 12pm until 8pm.
The unwelcome weather will be met with disappointment by music fans as Lytham Festival’s 10 days of rock, pop and soul kicks off today.
10:00 – Light cloud with 5% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 15C
11:00 – Light cloud with 70% chance of rain | Wind gust 32mph | 16C
12:00 – Heavy cloud with 95% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 15C
13:00 – Heavy cloud with 95% chance of rain | Wind gust 27mph | 15C
14:00 – Heavy cloud with 95% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 15C
15:00 – Heavy cloud with 95% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 14C
16:00 – Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 15C
17:00 – Heavy cloud with 80% chance of rain | Wind gust 31mph | 15C
18:00 – Heavy cloud with 80% chance of rain | Wind gust 31mph | 16C
19:00 – Heavy cloud with 50% chance of rain | Wind gust 32mph | 16C
20:00 – Heavy cloud with 80% chance of rain | Wind gust 30mph | 15C
21:00 – Light cloud with 10% chance of rain | Wind gust 29mph | 15C
22:00 – Light cloud with 10% chance of rain | Wind gust 27mph | 15C
23:00 – Light cloud with 10% chance of rain | Wind gust 27mph | 14C