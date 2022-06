Cleveleys appears to have been the worst hit area with a number of roads deluged with rain water after torrential downpours overnight.

In Thornton, the Post Office in Fleetwood Road North is closed due to a power cut, and in Fleetwood, Cardinal Allen High School is shut due to the drains backing up in the toilets.

You can find a list of roads and streets affected here.

These were the scenes around Cleveleys this morning...

