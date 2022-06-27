Heavy rain overnight has caused flooding on a number of roads in the area and Blackpool Transport has had to divert some of its services.

Due to severe flooding at Cleveleys Park, the service 3 is diverting from the terminus using North Drive. It then will resume its normal route from Cumberland Avenue junction with North Drive, said the operator.

Latest updates

- Northumberland Avenue is currently impassable due to flooding between Belford Avenue and Newcastle Avenue.

- A587 Crescent West Northbound is just about passable but there is slow traffic due to flooding at Aldi.

- North Drive is also just passable but is also struggling with slow traffic due to flooding near Chester Avenue.

- Westbourne Road is just passable after flooding near A587 Broadway.

Flooding in Westbourne Road, Cleveleys this morning (Monday, June 27). Pic credit: Michaela Dell

- Victoria Road West is also flooded but still passable.

- Cleveleys Avenue has some flooding but is still passable.

- Cumberland Avenue has some flooding but is still passable.

- Conway Avenue and Leicester Avenue are also flooded but still passable.

Westbourne Road is just about passable in Cleveleys this morning (Monday, June 27). Pic credit: Elaine Cottam

Whilst in Fleetwood, Cardinal Allen Catholic High School is shut due to flooding in Melbourne Avenue.The school notified parents saying the toilets were unusable due to the drains being flooded with rainwater.

More to follow...